the convenience of a compact monitor…

AGON by AOC, the world‘s leading brand of gaming monitors and IT accessories, introduces the compact display Q24G2A/BK which enriches its range of products AOC GAMING. This gaming monitor features a 23.8″ (60.4cm) IPS panel that offers stunning resolution QHD (2560×1440). It also has an impressive 165Hz refresh rate and a response time of 1 ms MPRT. With a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and 108.7% sRGB gamut coverage, the monitor AOC GAMING Q24G2A/BK was designed to deliver stunning visuals. Not only that, but also responsive performance in a small space.

AOC Gaming: Compact monitor with exceptional QHD resolution

The compact size of the Q24G2A/BK’s 24″ display, together with the QHD resolution, ensures extraordinary sharpness and detail. It has a density of 123.4 ppi pixels (pixels per inch), much higher than that of standard 24″ Full HD or 27″ QHD displays. The high pixel density and minimal design make it an ideal choice for gamers looking for an immersive gaming experience without sacrificing desktop space.

The Q24G2A/BK is characterized by thin bezels, suitable for use in multi-monitor configurations. But also from a height-adjustable stand, which allows users to find the perfect ergonomic position. Its IPS panel offers wide viewing angles of 178°/178°, ensuring comfortable viewing even from indirect angles. With 108.7% sRGB gamut coverage, the monitor delivers rich, vivid and accurate colors, making it suitable for both gaming and productivity.

AOC Gaming: Fast paced gaming in a small monitor

Featuring a responsive IPS panel, the response time of 1 ms (MPRT) of the Q24G2A/BK monitor allows it to handle a fast-paced game without experiencing ghosting or motion blur. The monitor’s 350 cd/m² peak brightness produces rich, clear images in a variety of lighting conditions. Featuring NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, the Q24G2A/BK monitor ensures smooth, tear-free gaming with low input lag. Thus, it ensures a stable and pleasant experience.

The integration with the software G-Menu di AOC provides easy access to monitor color settings, overdrive, and other game settings. These include: Shadow Control to adjust the levels of light and shadow, Low Blue Mode for comfortable late night use. Then there is Dial Pointan overlay viewfinder for precise aiming at any occasion, and a Frame Counter to view the current frames per second information.

Price and availability

L’AOC GAMING Q24G2A/BK will be available from Maggio 2023 at a recommended price of €279,00.