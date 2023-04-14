Putting a box full of worms in your home to compost waste is certainly not to everyone’s taste. But the Austrian founder David Witzeneder has made the worm box socially acceptable – and is now bringing the concept to the city on a grand scale with so-called worm hotels. speaks in the podcast David Witzeneder, Founder and CEO of Worm Systems on:

The history of the origin of Wurmkiste

The expansion of the B2C model to B2B or B2G

How the new worm hotels work

The enormous market potential for the worm hotels in the city

Apps and sensors for future worm boxes

Why he is already researching worm toilets

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you liked this episode, give us four or five stars as a rating and follow the podcast on Spotify, Apple Music and Co. If you have any suggestions, criticism, feedback or requests for future guests, please send us an email at any time to [email protected] .at.