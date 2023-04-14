7
Putting a box full of worms in your home to compost waste is certainly not to everyone’s taste. But the Austrian founder David Witzeneder has made the worm box socially acceptable – and is now bringing the concept to the city on a grand scale with so-called worm hotels. speaks in the podcast David Witzeneder, Founder and CEO of Worm Systems on:
- The history of the origin of Wurmkiste
- The expansion of the B2C model to B2B or B2G
- How the new worm hotels work
- The enormous market potential for the worm hotels in the city
- Apps and sensors for future worm boxes
- Why he is already researching worm toilets
