Don’t know how to use a bunch of replaced M.2 SSDs? Want a high-speed data external storage disc to store your games or large-capacity multimedia video files? At this time, you need a device that can reach 10 Gbps data reading speed, and the M.2 SSD external box with USB 3.2 interface is definitely the best choice for every computer DIY player. ASUS TUF Gaming A1 Portable SSD External Box is designed with USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Type-C port, and has “dual M.2” interface, and has military-grade drop-proof, IP68 waterproof and dustproof standard! Therefore, it is very suitable for users who want to expand game capacity, backup large files, or store/create 4K content.

TUF Gaming A1 supports PCIe NVMe, SATA dual interface, can accommodate up to 2TB 2242 / 2260 / 2280 size M.2 SSD; through the USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Type-C port, it can also provide up to 10 Gbps (NVMe) / 6 Gbps (SATA) data read and write speed to achieve stable and efficient transmission.

Carrying out TUF Gaming’s hard-core proposition, the A1 has also passed rigorous MIL-STD-810H and IP68 durability tests, and can withstand accidental bumps, knocks, splashes and dirt, making it safe to use. The included USB-C cable is also compatible with mobile devices, laptops, PCs, and the latest generation of PlayStation and Xbox game consoles, providing flexibility and versatility.

Main features of TUF Gaming A1 products:

High-speed performance: USB-C 3.2 Gen 2×1 port provides up to 10 Gbps read and write speed, and SATA provides up to 6 Gbps read and write speed. Dual M.2 Interface: Support 2242/2260/2280 size M.2 NVMe PCIe or SATA SSD. DIY-Friendly Design: The exclusive Q-latch design allows you to easily fit your SSD into an external case. Military Grade Durability: Meets MIL-STD-810H drop-proof and IP68 waterproof and dustproof standards for increased durability. Broad Compatibility: The included USB-C cable connects to PCs, laptops, mobile devices, and the latest generation of game consoles.

TUF Gaming A1 Unboxing

The product packaging is very charming, military fans or gamers will be attracted!

There are four major characteristics of the product on the back of the box, and the detailed specifications are also listed~

The box contains TUF Gaming A1, user manual, USB-C to USB-C cable, and a small handle for removing and attaching the TUF Gaming A1 base

TUF Gaming A1 is very “TUF” in terms of design and material, and it feels very good to hold!

Products pass STD-810H and IP68 durability tests, covering units that remain robust when dropped from heights, immersed in water, and exposed to dust and dirt. This allows the TUF Gaming A1 to withstand accidental bumps, knocks, splashes and dirt, giving users greater peace of mind!

On the back of the product, you can see that the base is fixed with four screws. The base needs to be removed when the M.2 SSD needs to be installed or removed.

The product can support PCIe NVMe, SATA dual interface, can accommodate up to 2TB 2242 / 2260 / 2280 size M.2 SSD, the two SSDs in the photo are NVMe interface (the SATA interface may be considered antique these days), the capacity is 1TB and 2TB, the actual test can be successfully installed to read and write data on Win PC and MAC~

TUF Gaming A1 features both PCIe NVMe and SATA interfaces, and can accommodate SSDs up to 2 TB M.2 2242/2260/2280 form factor.

ASUS’ innovative Q-Latch allows users to easily install or remove M.2 SSDs without special tools. Its design uses a simple spring lock to secure the SSD, so no screws are required. I believe everyone has the experience of being gasped by M.2 fixing screws, right?

With Q-Latch, you can easily disassemble and install M.2 SSD at any time!

For example, I will save the less-used data on the SSD, and I can replace it at any time through the ASUS TUF Gaming A1 Portable SSD External Box when I want to use it. It is really convenient!

And as long as the connected device supports USB 3.2 Gen 1, it can reach a data reading speed of up to 10 Gbps, which can quickly complete the copying and reading of large files.

The USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x1 connection can achieve stable and efficient data read and write transmission, and the LED indicator above the device will light up after connecting to the device~

Reviews:

The product is very good in terms of appearance design and functional specifications. The best thing is that its price is very famous. The suggested price is only NT$ 1,290. With it, it can easily pass through the ASUS TUF Gaming A1 Portable. SSD external box, to access data at high speed!

Product main features:

