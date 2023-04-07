The cute corgi baby “NEO” is a five-month-old boy. Of course, this age is full of vigor and energy, so Ma Ma often takes NEO to run and dance outdoors, so that he can discharge to his heart’s content!

The young NEO is full of curiosity about the world, he always thinks that the robot vacuum is like a scary monster! Every time the vacuum robot starts to operate, NEO will be scared to death.

Once its job was placed on the head of the sweeping robot! NEO was so frightened that he couldn’t help showing a helpless expression. Netizens said, “Poor but so cute”~~

However, Ma Ma also told us that now NEO is used to the existence of sweeping robots and is no longer afraid of them.

