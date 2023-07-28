Home » The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood: A Narrative Game of Magic and Responsibility
The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood: A Narrative Game of Magic and Responsibility

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood: A Narrative Game of Magic and Responsibility

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, a new narrative game developed in collaboration by Devolver Digital and Deconstructeam, has officially launched today. The game will be available on both PC and Nintendo Switch platforms starting on August 16th.

In the game, players will have the power of destiny at their fingertips as they embark on a journey filled with magic, divination, and gripping stories. The official trailer, released alongside the game’s announcement, promises an intricate web of narratives that intertwine with the lives of multiple characters.

As players assume the role of Fortuna, a banished witch stranded on an asteroid, they will have the opportunity to create a unique deck of tarot cards. Each card in the deck can be customized with mysterious powers that grant them unique abilities. These abilities will shape the direction of fate and introduce players to unknown characters.

The game promises a thought-provoking storyline that deals with themes of identity, society, and personal responsibility. With special decks, players will be able to explore an intricate story spanning decades. The choices made by the players will determine the fate of the characters and potentially save everything in the end.

For more information about The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood and its unique gameplay mechanics, interested players can refer to the further reading section.

