Technology

by admin
The countdown to the sale of Xbox has begun- Sina Hong Kong
文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

A few weeks ago, Sony kicked off their year-end deal sale (which we covered).With the Sony deal closing tomorrow, that leaves room for Microsoft to start their rival, calledcountdown salethe deal will run for another two weeks and can be found here.

We’ve found ten great options in a variety of genres and price ranges, both new and old, and we’re sure most of you will find something you like below:

• Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX – 60% off (£5.99 / €7.99)

• Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All – 60% off (£13.39 / €29.99)

• Batman: Arkham Collection – 75% off (£12.49 / €14.99)

• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition – 20% off (£79.99 / €87.99)

• Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle – 60% off (£34.00 / €39.99)

• Cyberpunk 2077 – 50% off (£24.99 / €34.99)

• Dying Light 2 Stay Human – 50% off (£29.99 / €34.99)

• Far Cry 6: Game of the Year Edition – 60% off (£39.99 / €47.99)

• FIFA 23 – 50% off (£29.99 / €34.99)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles： The Cowabunga Collection – 33% 折扣 （£26.24 / €29.99）

• The Dark Pictures Anthology： Season One – 30% 折扣 （£59.49 / €69.99）

If you spot some particularly good deals, we’d appreciate you mentioning your Gameactor readers in the comments section below. After all, sharing is caring.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

