Five years after its release, Nintendo’s Switch has just become the fourth-highest-selling game console of all time, surpassing the PS4 in cumulative sales.

So with such exciting results, how is the progress of the new host?

In this regard, Digital Foundry, which has always been good at analyzing game quality, made the latest news, pointing out that Nintendo had seriously considered the Switch Pro console as a mid-term update, but it will not happen now.

Editor John Linneman revealed that Nintendo’s next step will be real next-generation hardware, and the time will not be selected in 2023.

In other words, the Switch Pro has been canceled, and what Nintendo is seriously preparing for is the “Switch 2.”

It’s also interesting that Nintendo has a “boom and bust” model. After NGC performed poorly, they sold 100 million Wii units. After that, the WiiU became one of Nintendo’s worst-selling consoles. Now Switch has brought Nintendo back to the top, and I am afraid it will return to failure again.

It is understood that the main wafer on the current Switch OLED is still Tegra X1 with 4-core A57+4-core A53 architecture, 16nm process, and there is a lot of room for upgrades.

