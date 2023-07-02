The craziest freezer runs on battery and solar

Freezers are a dime a dozen. With Glacier, EcoFlow has built a real luxury fridge-freezer combination that is not only mobile thanks to a rechargeable battery, but can also be charged with solar energy. And if that’s not enough, you can use it to make ice cubes in minutes. I tried EcoFlow Glacier at a small barbecue party. These are the positive and negative qualities that I noticed.

What is EcoFlow Glacier anyway?

EcoFlow not only builds power stations, but now also offers a balcony power station with battery storage in the form of PowerStream, a mobile air conditioning system in the form of Wave, an intelligent robot lawn mower in the form of Blade and a special freezer in the form of Glacier. I was able to try the latter over the last few weeks.

These are the special features of EcoFlow Glacier:

Cooling and freezing unit that can be controlled separately The temperature range can be set from -25 to 10 degrees Runs up to 40 hours with the 298 Wh battery Can prepare ice cubes in minutes Serves as a power station Can be operated with solar energy Everything can be controlled individually via app

All features are presented in the video:

EcoFlow Glacier: Unique freezer that runs on battery

EcoFlow Glacier is huge

EcoFlow Glacier just about fits in my Toyota Yaris Cross. (Image source: GIGA)

EcoFlow Glacier is not only quite big, but also very heavy. Especially when the battery is installed and the optional castors are mounted, the mobile freezer weighs a lot. In my Toyota Yaris Cross, the freezer just about fits in the trunk. With more luggage or if you are traveling with the family, it will be difficult.

Lots of space inside

A lot fits into the EcoFlow Glacier and is cooled down to the desired temperature. (Image source: GIGA)

I’ve mostly used EcoFlow Glacier for grilling, which is where I put drinks, meat, sauces and anything else that needs to be chilled. 1 liter bottles fit in easily. For 1.5 liter bottles, the basket must be removed and the bottles laid down. I preferred to take smaller bottles, because there was so much more order.

Just make ice cubes

The partition can be stowed in the lid. If you want, you can not only cool, but also freeze to -25 degrees. I’ve only tried it once and the battery drained quickly. The production of ice cubes also draws a lot on the battery.

EcoFlow Glacier can easily make ice cubes. (Image source: GIGA)

And that’s one of the highlights for me. With EcoFlow Glacier you can easily make ice cubes in about 10 minutes. To do this, water (or other drinks that you want to freeze) is poured into the container and the process starts. The ice cubes were ready within minutes. The Background noise is always kept within limits when cooling or making ice cubes.

The ice cubes from the EcoFlow Glacier look really good in a glass. (Image source: GIGA)

Charges with solar energy

Without an external power supply via a socket or solar cell, you have to be careful that the battery does not run out too quickly when you are cooling and producing ice. I almost used the entire battery on a barbecue evening because I made a lot of ice cubes.

EcoFlow Glacier can be charged with solar cells. (Image source: GIGA)

But the cool thing is that EcoFlow Glacier can be charged with solar cells can. So you can use the sun’s energy during the day to cool and the energy from the battery at night. I don’t know whether the promised 40 hours are really possible if you always open the freezer and cool outside at around 3 degrees. With warm temperatures and regular opening, it’s easily enough for a day.

The battery can be used in many ways

The battery of the EcoFlow Glacier can be removed. (Image source: GIGA)

The The EcoFlow Glacier battery measures 298 Wh and can also be charged externally via USB-C cable. At the same time, you can simply use the battery as a power station that outputs 100 watts. Even laptops can be operated with it. If you get more batteries, you can extend the runtime. Of course, a power station is also an option.

Display difficult to read

The display of the EcoFlow Glacier is difficult to read. (Image source: GIGA)

The The EcoFlow Glacier’s display on the top is extremely difficult to read outside. Here you are basically forced to do everything through the app.

The control buttons on the front are really a problem (Image source: GIGA)

But what annoyed me even more are the buttons on the front. Whenever I moved or lifted the freezer, I could reach the buttons and either switch on EcoFlow Glacier or adjust something. This can only be prevented by always removing the battery, which is not a solution either.

So who is EcoFlow Glacier suitable for?

EcoFlow Glacier is perfect for camping or vacation homes. (Image source: GIGA)

In my mind, EcoFlow is Glacier perfect for a caravan when camping or a holiday home. So wherever there is enough space for transport and installation. In my opinion, it will be difficult with normal camping, because the part is simply huge and has to be taken with you first. In addition, it is also quite expensive at over 1,000 euros (look at EcoFlow).

I had I still have fun with EcoFlow Glacier, because my garden is behind the house and cannot be reached directly from my apartment. So I used the mobile cooling solution to cool drinks and food while spending time in the garden or having a barbecue. With the battery and the solar charge you are really independent and I didn’t have to run into the apartment all the time. If you are looking for something like this and have the wherewithal, you will be very satisfied here.

