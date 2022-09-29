Home Technology The crazy super-hot gas cluster around the galactic center rotates around the black hole at 30% of the speed of light | TechNews Technology News
While studying the gravitational environment at the center of the Milky Way, astronomers discovered a cloud of superhot gas orbiting the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole at breakneck speeds. The properties of this gas cloud will help astronomers explore the space near Sagittarius A*.

Earlier this year, the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) team released a photo of a direct image of Sagittarius A*, the black hole at the center of the Milky Way, which once again became the focus of scientists’ attention, attracting telescopes around the world to invest in observations.

All observations reveal a gas mass orbiting Sagittarius A*, heated to incredible temperatures, orbiting the black hole with a radius similar to that of Mercury orbiting the Sun, but Mercury orbits the Sun about 3 times It takes only 70 minutes for the gas mass to orbit a black hole in a month, which would take an astonishing 30 percent of the speed of light, or about 3,000 times faster than Earth orbits the sun.

Originally discovered by the Atacama Large Millimeter and Submillimeter Array (ALMA), scientists believe that when the magnetic field lines from the black hole reconnect (magnetic reconnection), a large amount of energy is released rapidly, hitting some of the gas around the black hole and causing Heating them formed the low-density, extremely high-temperature plasma bubbles observed.

Interestingly, such flares related to hot air masses only exist in the X-ray and infrared band observations of Sagittarius A*. The team hopes that other telescopes in the future can track these hot spots in multiple bands to further understand more physical mechanisms at the galactic center. The new paper is published in Astronomy & Astrophysics.

(Source of the first image: ALMA)

