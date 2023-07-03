The Creality Falcon 2 in the test, laser engraving also on aluminum with 22W!

With the Falcon 2, Creality offers a very powerful laser engraving device. The Creality Falcon 2 not only offers a much more robust structure than many “simpler” models, but above all a 22W laser.

A 22W laser is not a toy, this is a lot of power! This means that the Falcon 2 can not only engrave or cut wood, but also engrave metal, which the smaller models cannot do!

This sounds super exciting, so the Creality Falcon 2 is a semi-professional model.

Let’s take a quick look at this in the test!

Testing the Creality Falcon 2

So far I have used the Sculpfun S9 as a laser engraving device. The Sculpfun S9 is also a decent device, but the Creality Falcon 2 is already on a completely different level!

This already applies to the feel and processing. The Falcon 2 is delivered as fully assembled as possible. The side struts are particularly thick and strong. This makes the device extremely stable and torsion-resistant.

The same applies to the moving part of the Falcon 2. The laser engraving head is also attached to a very solid rail. This is not just important for a high-quality look, but the additional stability also massively improves the engraving result.

The fact that we are not dealing with a toy can also be seen from the large red stop button and that the device has to be started with a key.

In addition to the actual engraving device, we have a generous scope of delivery, which also includes a kind of “air pump”, which is placed externally next to the Falcon 2 and connected to a hose.

Software, the usual standard for laser engraving machines

The Creality Falcon 2 is a somewhat unusual model in terms of looks, but we find the usual standard on the software side.

The Creality Falcon 2 uses either GRBL Laser or Lightburn.

GRBL Laser is a free program that usually does a very good job. You simply drag your images, text, etc. into the program, scale them up/down to fit, select “Print Settings” and you’re good to go.

Lightburn is a paid program. This is not directly better in quality than GRBL Laser, but has even more setting options and functions. Lightburn can be worthwhile and I prefer to use it over GRBL.

However, especially in the beginning GRBL Laser is completely ok!

Both GRBL Laser and Lightburn can be a bit confusing at first. There are many settings and options, which are often only moderately well explained by the software.

The motto here is google it and try it out! Just try the settings and see what works best for you.

What can the Falcon 2 do? Aluminum engraving too?

Of course, like most laser engravers, the Falcon 2 can engrave wood. You don’t need a 22W laser for this. In addition to engraving wood, this one can also cut wood! The manufacturer advertises here with a maximum cutting thickness of 12mm.

In addition to wood, this also masters acrylic, which can also be engraved and cut (up to 8mm).

Certainly the greatest feature is the possibility to engrave aluminium! Smaller models (5W), for example, cannot do this, or only to a limited extent.

And yes, in my test, the engraving of aluminum also worked well, although it depends on the aluminum in question and that decides how intensive the engraving is.

The quality of the engraving

The Creality Falcon 2 works incredibly precisely! I have used this for engraving wood (oak and “craft wood”) as well as for engraving aluminum.

The latter in particular works impressively well! You can also get good results on wood with significantly cheaper models. For example, the results on wood with the Sculpfun S9 are similarly good.

The Falcon 2 is only a little more precise with extremely fine edges. I suspect this is due to the stable construction, which simply wobbles less and can implement finer movements better.

Aluminum is where things get really exciting. Engraving aluminum was hardly possible with the Sculpfun S9 with its 5.5W laser. The Creality Falcon 2, on the other hand, has no problem achieving wonderful results on aluminum.

The engraving is wonderfully precise and clean! Of course, this applies primarily to texts and “LineArt”. When it comes to images, it really depends on the image and the editing.

If you simply pack an image into the software, it usually doesn’t turn out well. This is not due to the Creality Falcon 2, but to the laser engraving in general. Here you need to edit the images to have more contrasting edges etc. to make the images stand out better when engraved.

At its core, however, the Creality Falcon 2 delivers professional-level results.

22W is not little!

To engrave normal handicraft wood, you set the Falcon 2 to 6000 mm/min and a power of just 30%.

Creality offers a complete list with recommended performance values ​​depending on the material here on the USB stick.

Go fast!

Of course, the speed of the engraving machine depends on what you are doing. When cutting, this is a lot slower than when engraving and wood can of course be processed faster than aluminum.

However, the Falcon 2 tends to be incredibly fast! When engraving wood, the manufacturer recommends a working speed of 6000 mm/min. This is almost double cheaper engraving machines.

Optionally with hood

Laser engraving machines produce smoke and a lot of smell. Therefore, you should not use them in normal living spaces.

For the Creality Falcon 2 there is a kind of hood that you can put over the device. A hose and fan are integrated into this hood, with the help of which you can direct the smoke and odor out of a window.

This can make a lot of sense if you can’t run it in an open garage, garden or like me a summerhouse.

Conclusion

Do you want to take laser engraving a little more seriously or even operate it semi-professionally? Then the Creality Falcon 2 is a great choice!

This not only delivers the best results on wood and aluminum that I have ever seen with a laser engraving device, but also works wonderfully quickly and easily.

The quality of the device itself is very good thanks to the solid frame, which also ensures significantly higher stability. This higher stability also ensures a more precise “print image”.

Fine details and edges are worked out superbly by the Falcon 2.

The use is quite classic. You use GRBL Laser or Lightburn as software. It is also possible to import projects via a microSD card.

Is there also something that speaks against the Creality Falcon 2? No. It’s a little louder, but you usually don’t put a laser engraving device in the living room anyway (mainly because of the smell). So I don’t think this is overly tragic.

In short, the Creality Falcon 2 is a great laser engraver for semi-professional use with very high “laser quality” on wood and aluminum as well as a build quality worthy of a professional machine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

