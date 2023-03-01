Developed by DigixArt and published by Ravenscourt, the prequel of the narrative adventure game “Route Ninety-Six” “Road 96: Mile 0” is scheduled to launch on April 4. Before the launch of the game, “Route Ninety-Six: Mile 0” creative director “Yoan Fanise” specially accepted online interviews with Bahamut GNN and other media to talk about game development inspiration and design concepts.

Route Ninety-Six: Mile 0 is a narrative adventure game with musical elements set in White Sands, Petra’s only luxury community, and follows two characters just before that road trip begins in the summer of 1996 The friendship and story between “Zoe” and “Kaito”. The team stated that this work will lead players to experience the thrill of switching between the two characters, and experience the completely different backgrounds and beliefs of these two teenagers.

“Route Ninety-Six: Mile 0” creative director “Yoan Fanise” first mentioned why the team had the opportunity to develop this work, and introduced the game’s features. He said that after playing the original “Route Ninety-six”, many players have been reporting to the team, wanting to know more about the life experience or background of the character Zoe. After discussion, the team decided to meet the expectations of the players, let everyone see what Zoe was doing “before going on the road”, and explore the reasons why Zoe decided to embark on “Route Ninety-six”. Go on a vagabond tour.

“In Route Ninety-Six: Mile Zero, players will switch perspectives through Zoe and Kaido, and understand the thoughts and opinions of two teenage characters. It’s interesting, because we have a variety of dialogue options, these choices will be Further influence the thoughts of the two characters, and even the actions they will take in the future; in this way, the player is communicating with himself (laughs).” Yoan Fanise said, “And the player will continue to choose At the same time, lead to a different game ending.”

He added that although Zoe and Kaido are very close friends, but because the origins and backgrounds of the two parties are very different, the two may hold different views and opinions on certain things. Players are making choices and experiencing games. You should be able to discover this uniqueness during the plot.

In addition, “Route Ninety-Six: Mile 0” is quite challenging. Yoan Fanise believes that this work is suitable for players who like to challenge themselves, and even players who have not played the original “Route Ninety-Six” should be able to Enjoy this game.

Some media asked whether the background setting of “Route Ninety-six: Mile 0” refers to real- world scenes, or is it inspired by what type of movie? Yoan Fanise said: “Actually, we probably didn’t refer to any real-life scenes, but we wanted to present the concept of the gap between rich and poor to players, and the Korean movie “Parasite” should be regarded as the movie that inspired the team to develop. “Parasite High” “Talks about the protagonist and his family who went to work for rich people, and the background setting of the character Kaido in “Route Ninety-six: Mile 0” is from a relatively poor area. The feeling that the movie wants to bring to the audience is similar to what we want The concept presented to the player is quite similar; it can make the player laugh and cry, but the story and the concept behind it actually have a lot of depth.”

In addition, Yoan Fanise revealed that the team has added a new gameplay in “Route Ninety-six: Mile 0”, but it seems that the design is too difficult. In fact, the team has already adjusted the difficulty of the game as much as possible, hoping to satisfy all types of players, and players who don’t like challenges and just want to enjoy the game plot can choose to skip these challenges.

In response to this problem, Yoan Fanise said with a smile: “Compared to “Route Ninety-Six”, the biggest change in “Route Ninety-Six: Mile 0″ is that players can now see themselves.” He pointed out that in “Ninety-Six In Route Six, the player feels like a camera, and can only advance the plot by interacting with other people; however, in Route Ninety-Six: Mile Zero, the players are Zoe and Kaido, and the player will not I will use NPC to understand the plot of the story again, but create the story myself. In addition, as he said before, players will affect the character’s thoughts and actions through choices, and even affect the development of the storyline, so the amount of text this time has increased a lot compared to “Ninety-six Highway”.

When asked what difficulties he encountered in the development of “Route Ninety-Six: Mile 0”, Yoan Fanise revealed that the most difficult part should be the presentation of the role of Zoe. When “Route Ninety-Six” was launched, some players said that they didn’t really like this character, and thought she was too noisy and annoying. So in “Route Ninety-Six: Mile 0”, the team showed Zoe’s charming and annoying places, and let players know why she ended up with the personality of “Route Ninety-Six”. See also Miko Miko mobile phone iPhone 14 series reservation activities, plus size debut! - Page 1 - Apple Discussions

In addition, in response to the above-mentioned problems, Yoan Fanise added: “”Route Ninety-Six: Mile Zero” mainly focuses on the growth stories of two teenagers. Compared with “Route Ninety-Six”, which describes more political issues, the two The content presented in the works is quite different. Therefore, the team needs to spend more time trying and changing the game style, which is also a big challenge for us.”

After launching such a prequel, will the team worry about conflicts or contradictions between “Route Ninety-Six: Mile 0” and the original world view of “Route Ninety-Six”? Yoan Fanise expressed his opinion: “Actually not. Because we set it up when we were developing the game. At the end of “Route Ninety-Six: Mile 0”, it will just fit the “Route Ninety-Six”. At the beginning, when we were developing the game, we also thought about: Is this a dialogue choice that this character would say? So players don’t have to worry about contradictory parts.”

He added: “Actually, compared to the conflict with the worldview setting of “Route Ninety-six”, we are more worried that Kaido from “Lost in Harmony” will cause conflicts. Because Kaido is in “Dream Melody” He would hold a cell phone in his hand, and “Route Ninety-Six: Mile Zero” is set in the 1990s, the timeline is completely different, and we can’t let Kaido hold a cell phone (laughs).”

