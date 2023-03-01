He added that although Zoe and Kaido are very close friends, but because the origins and backgrounds of the two parties are very different, the two may hold different views and opinions on certain things. Players are making choices and experiencing games. You should be able to discover this uniqueness during the plot.
When asked what difficulties he encountered in the development of “Route Ninety-Six: Mile 0”, Yoan Fanise revealed that the most difficult part should be the presentation of the role of Zoe. When “Route Ninety-Six” was launched, some players said that they didn’t really like this character, and thought she was too noisy and annoying. So in “Route Ninety-Six: Mile 0”, the team showed Zoe’s charming and annoying places, and let players know why she ended up with the personality of “Route Ninety-Six”.
