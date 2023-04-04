Today, board game players around the world are mourning an absolute legend. German game designer Klaus Teuber, the genius behind Settlers of Catan, has died aged 70 after a brief illness. The death was confirmed by Catan Studios, which released a statement on the tragic news earlier today. Teuber remains a driving force within the company and is developing new expansions for the game, he leaves a huge hole and our thoughts are with his family and colleagues.

“It is with great sadness that we at Catan Studios acknowledge the passing of Klaus Teuber, legendary game designer and creator of the beloved board game Catan. Our hearts go out to you during this incredibly difficult time.” Rouse’s family is with him.

Teuber, who created Settlers of Catan almost 30 years ago, is one of the biggest stars in the industry, and his games touched and impacted the lives of countless people. Catan, which won the coveted “Spiel des Jahres” award in 1995, has seen over 50 different expansions and spinoffs over the years – nearly all of them very good.

What are your fondest memories of Settlers of Catan?