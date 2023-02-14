The creator of the popular anti-hero series “The Boys” recently stated that the fourth season will not be the finale, and there are still many exciting content waiting to be staged.

The third season of “Black Robe Picket” was officially broadcast last year, leaving a lot of plot foreshadowing, and the crew rushed to officially start filming the fourth season at the end of August, and at the same time they are preparing to launch the spin-off drama “Gen V”. Recently, the main creator Eric Kripke posted a post stating that the finale of the fourth season will be completed in Toronto, Canada, and this post also made netizens discuss whether the show will end in the next season, and Eric also responded that the show will not have a fourth season As long as it is over, more exciting content will be brought to fans, and it is hinted that the fourth season may be ready to be officially launched in the near future.

Cause you’re asking! We’ve been shooting since late August. I’m here to prep & direct the Season 4 finale. No, not the series finale, there will be more! Most importantly, S4 premieres… at some point in the future in our discernible reality. @PrimeVideo @SPTV https://t.co/UgNBPZKlCT — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) February 12, 2023

Eric Kripke clarifies that ‘THE BOYS’ Season 4 will not be the end of the series — “There will be more!” (Source: @therealKripke) pic.twitter.com/b3QkIWBdtg — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 12, 2023

