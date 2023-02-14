Home Technology The creator of the popular anti-hero series “The Boys” revealed that the fourth season will not be the “final season” | Hypebeast
Technology

The creator of the popular anti-hero series “The Boys” revealed that the fourth season will not be the “final season” | Hypebeast

by admin
The creator of the popular anti-hero series “The Boys” revealed that the fourth season will not be the “final season” | Hypebeast

The creator of the popular anti-hero series “The Boys” recently stated that the fourth season will not be the finale, and there are still many exciting content waiting to be staged.

The third season of “Black Robe Picket” was officially broadcast last year, leaving a lot of plot foreshadowing, and the crew rushed to officially start filming the fourth season at the end of August, and at the same time they are preparing to launch the spin-off drama “Gen V”. Recently, the main creator Eric Kripke posted a post stating that the finale of the fourth season will be completed in Toronto, Canada, and this post also made netizens discuss whether the show will end in the next season, and Eric also responded that the show will not have a fourth season As long as it is over, more exciting content will be brought to fans, and it is hinted that the fourth season may be ready to be officially launched in the near future.

subscription Hypebeast Newsletterget the latest trend information and discounts regularly, and you can also pay attention to the following reports:

  1. Sources say James Cameron could at least rake in nearly $100 million from Avatar: Way of Water
  2. “Kang the Conqueror” Jonathan Majors revealed that he hopes to play against Iron Man
See also  Epic Games "Star Wars: Squadrons" is free for a limited time, and it will be kept forever after receiving | 4Gamers

read more

You may also like

The “non-problem” of age verification – La Stampa

Amazon’s self-driving taxi will take employees to work

Wanted: Dead Review – Gamereactor

Italian startups seen by business angels: more ESG...

Corsair launches HS65 and HS55 two wireless headphones,...

“Honor of Kings: World” new developer log public...

The most romantic Tera Raid event in Pokémon...

The new Bing (which uses ChatGpt) already makes...

Wild Hearts PC version trial report｜Mechanism hunting is...

The new Bing (which uses ChatGpt) already makes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy