“The Crew 2” Season 8 Chapter 2 “USST Next” Launched Today Bringing New Accelerators and Rewards “The Crew 2”

Ubisoft announced today that The Crew 2’s latest free update, Season 8, Chapter 2 “USST Next,” is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC (Ubisoft Store, Epic Games Store and Steam) ) platform launch.

The Crew 2 has some new surprises in store for players in Season 8, Chapter 2, including an exciting partnership with in-game content provider Motorflix and the US Speed ​​Tour series. In the middle of Lake Michigan, 10 new races will be held, with never-before-seen accelerators on the track to make racing even more exciting.





These boosters will only be available in the new “USST Next” event. When players pass through these acceleration devices, they will feel the experience of driving at a speed of more than 500 kilometers per hour! Players must keep an eye out for the different forms of boosters that occupy the entire track or parts of it and choose strategically, as the computer opponents will also use these boosters! Players will be able to drive future AGP concept cars on the exclusive closed track of Motorflix Arena and make good use of the new acceleration device.

“USST Next” also brings a brand new Motorpass, a 50-level system that offers a variety of new unique rewards, including free and premium rewards, including McLaren 720S Spider Blast Edition (Hypercar), Proto Concept Sparrow Competition (AGP), Lotus Evora GTE Overcut Edition (Street race) and other special edition vehicles, as well as many cosmetic items, clothing, currency packs (Crew points and money), etc. A total of 17 tiers will provide free rewards, one of which is the Creators Concept Spruemeister SM71 (AGP) created by John Frye, chief digital model designer of the Honda Motorsports visualization team.

In Season 8, Chapter 2, vehicles from the previous Motorpass will be back on the store shelves, and players can purchase them with money or Crew Points. Re-sale vehicles include the Chevrolet Grand Sport Armored Edition (Street race) on May 10, the Shelby GT500 1967 America Edition (Rally cross) on May 31, and the Volkswagen Kombi High School on June 21 Edition (Monster truck) and Creators Tkachenko Ice Hunter (Rally cross).

In addition to the many vehicles offered by Motorpass, a new lineup of vehicles will also be available in the store throughout the season to give players as many options as possible. Starting May 10, players will be able to drive the Proto Concept Glow Motorsport (AGP) as well as the Proto Concept Pulse Performance (AGP). In this chapter, more vehicles will be added successively to bring more surprises to players.

This chapter will also continue to bring players a series of weekly LIVE Summit experiences. In these weekly PvP competitions, players aim to achieve the best rank. Each week, the top players will receive exclusive items and vehicles based on their ranking.

