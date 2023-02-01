Home Technology The Crew Motorfest confirmed for 2023
The Crew Motorfest confirmed for 2023

文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

The good folks at Ivory Tower weren’t exactly subtle when they unveiled the new The Crew game yesterday, but it’s still nice to finally have all the official details.

Ubisoft has finally confirmed rumors that Drivers 3 will actually be called The Crew, and it’ll take us to an open-world playground inspired by the Hawaiian island of Oahu. That means we can expect a very colorful festival, with hundreds of different cars racing through Honolulu’s city streets, beautiful beaches, ash-covered volcanic slopes, lush rainforests and mountain roads.

While neither of the new trailers show any signs of planes or ships, Ivory Tower says the world was created to be experienced from a different perspective, so new vehicles may be added in the future.

Maybe it’s because the developers want to focus on quality over quantity, which is probably why they’ve also started a so-called internal program that will allow selected applicants to play an early version of the game starting tomorrow and share it with the developers. their feedback. This focus on listening to feedback and continuing to tweak the game after it actually launches later this year on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Luna is also important, as The Crew Motorfest follows Ubisoft’s formula of being a live service game.

How does it sound and look like so far?

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

