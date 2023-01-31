Home Technology The Crew Motorfest confirmed for 2023
Technology

The Crew Motorfest confirmed for 2023

by admin
The Crew Motorfest confirmed for 2023

The good folks at Ivory Tower weren’t exactly subtle when they unveiled the new The Crew game yesterday, but it’s still nice to finally have all the official details.

Ubisoft has finally confirmed rumors that For 3 will actually be called The Crew Motorfest, which will take us to an open-world playground inspired by the Hawaiian island of Oahu. That means we can expect a very colorful festival, with hundreds of different cars racing through Honolulu’s city streets, beautiful beaches, ash-covered volcanic slopes, lush rainforests and mountain roads.

While neither of the new trailers show any signs of planes or ships, Ivory Tower says the world was created to be experienced from a different perspective, so new vehicles may be added in the future.

Maybe it’s because the developers want to focus on quality over quantity, which is probably why they’ve also started a so-called internal program that will allow selected applicants to play an early version of the game starting tomorrow and share it with the developers. their feedback. This focus on listening to feedback and continuing to tweak the game is also important as The Crew Motorfest follows Ubisoft’s formula of being a live service game after it actually launches later this year on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Luna.

How does it sound and look like so far?

See also  Citizen CZ Smart smart watch uses NASA standards to help you reduce fatigue-3C Technology News

You may also like

The Last of Us Proves Activision Blizzard Acquisition...

Behemoth “people-friendly” version? There are two versions of...

HomePod 2 out of the box｜The sound of...

Netflix password sharing, what is Core House and...

Bungie revealed a bunch of new weapons and...

The unobtainable Playstation 5 appears, giant, in the...

Pos, cap on cash? Meanwhile in Lugano you...

Netflix password sharing, what is Core House and...

Apple HomePod second generation (2023) review: more reasonable...

Pos, cap on cash? Meanwhile in Lugano you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy