The crisis also affects video games, -1.2% turnover in Italy in 2022

We had gotten used to double-digit growth rates globally, which is why a minus sign, however small (-1.2%) is a sign of discontinuity that makes the impact of inflation and the crisis on consumption more explicit Italians. According to the latest report presented today by Iidea, the organization that represents the video game industry, the turnover was 2.2 billion euros. More specifically, the hardware segment and therefore gaming machines was impacted by the supply difficulties of next-gen consoles (409 million euros, -7.5%). While the software segment instead had a very slight contraction (1,791 million euros, -0.5%). The sales of physical software in retail stores went against the trend, which grew by 5.2% compared to 2021, thanks, according to the note, to the easing of post-emergency restriction measures.

Who are gamers?

The report was presented at the Casa del Cinema in Rome in the presence of the Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Culture Sen. Lucia Borgonzoni and the Undersecretary of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers with responsibility for Innovation Sen. Alessio Butti. As for consumers, it emerges once again that it is not entertainment for children. in 2022, 32% of the Italian population between the ages of 6 and 64 used video games in their free time (14.2 million people). The Italian gamer is on average 30 years old. 80.9% of gamers are over the age of 18, 19.1% between 6 and 17 years old. Women represent 42% of the public of gamers in Italy.

Less is played than in the years of the pandemic.

Average playtime decreased year-over-year (7.52 hours per week), returning to pre-pandemic standards. Smartphones and tablets are the most used (69.7%), followed by consoles (45.8%) and PCs (38%).

How is our independent video game industry doing?

As we know, the Italian video game industry is still small. The national entrepreneurial fabric is moving from the start-up and micro-enterprise phase to the phase of innovative and creative SMEs. Companies with over 10 employees are growing (39% of the total), turnover is growing (+30% vs 2021, €130-150 million) and employees are growing (+50% vs 21, 2,400 professionals). 24% of employees in production are women, while 83% are under the age of 36. Another positive sign is the tendency to seek fortune outside Italy, in the Asian markets. In particular, writes Iidea, “the impact of public support for the sector is beginning to be glimpsed, as a direct effect of the implementation of the tax credit, and of the international acquisitions that have recently involved some Italian firms”.