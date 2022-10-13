Home Technology The critically acclaimed horror masterpiece “Dark Forest” is free for a limited time, and Epic is giving away “Fallout 3” next week | 4Gamers
Technology

The critically acclaimed horror masterpiece “Dark Forest” is free for a limited time, and Epic is giving away “Fallout 3” next week | 4Gamers

by admin
The critically acclaimed horror masterpiece “Dark Forest” is free for a limited time, and Epic is giving away “Fallout 3” next week | 4Gamers

In addition to “ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!” announced last week, this week’s Epic Games limited-time free event also gave away the critically acclaimed horror masterpiece “Dark Forest”, which can be permanently saved to Collection library.

“Darkwood” (Darkwood), launched by Acid Wizard Studio in 2017, is a stand-alone horror game from the perspective of God. The story takes place in a forest in Poland because of a plague that caused people to become monsters. The protagonist and his party came to the forest to investigate It is also in trouble, and the game must be explored and survived in a semi-open world, experiencing the dark bifurcation points and endings of the story.

“ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!” is an American cartoon-style Roguelike game and the latest work in the “ToeJam & Earl” series. You can play different roles and play different mini-game challenges in the game, and you can also get it on Steam Good reviews.

The Epic Games Store this week’s limited free games “Dark Forest” and “ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!” will only be available until 23:00 on October 20th, and you can keep them forever after you claim them.

In addition, the games that Epic Games will give away next week are “Evoland Legendary Edition” and “Fallout 3” GOTY Edition.

See also  Open World's new work "Tchia" tribal girl's island adventure, on sale in 2022 | 4Gamers

You may also like

Porsche 911 GT3 RS conquers Nürburgring Nordschleife in...

Witchfire Enters Open World, Delayed To 2023 –...

Bayonetta 3: Platinum Games’ iconic witch is back,...

[Demo]PC version of “WILD HEARTS” pays tribute to...

Intel ARC A770 graphics card is on sale...

Office-related software, service names will be fully shifted...

The banks? In the metaverse there will be,...

Console Upgrades Catalog Expands This October With Grand...

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X, the proof:...

“Starfield” has 4 times more text than The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy