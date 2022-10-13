In addition to “ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!” announced last week, this week’s Epic Games limited-time free event also gave away the critically acclaimed horror masterpiece “Dark Forest”, which can be permanently saved to Collection library.

“Darkwood” (Darkwood), launched by Acid Wizard Studio in 2017, is a stand-alone horror game from the perspective of God. The story takes place in a forest in Poland because of a plague that caused people to become monsters. The protagonist and his party came to the forest to investigate It is also in trouble, and the game must be explored and survived in a semi-open world, experiencing the dark bifurcation points and endings of the story.

“ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!” is an American cartoon-style Roguelike game and the latest work in the “ToeJam & Earl” series. You can play different roles and play different mini-game challenges in the game, and you can also get it on Steam Good reviews.

The Epic Games Store this week’s limited free games “Dark Forest” and “ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!” will only be available until 23:00 on October 20th, and you can keep them forever after you claim them.

In addition, the games that Epic Games will give away next week are “Evoland Legendary Edition” and “Fallout 3” GOTY Edition.