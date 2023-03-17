The Epic Games Store has limited free every week, but not every one is recommended, and the latest “Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War” is quite worth picking up, especially if you like strategy games, the original price is not expensive, But since you can get it for free, of course you can get it at this time. After you get it, you can play for free for life, and you can install it when you want to play.

Now after entering the Epic Games Store website, you will see the news of the limited free of “Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War”. The limited free activity will end on March 24, and there is about a week left:



Not only has this game received nearly 5 stars in the Epic Games Store, Steam also has a super high rating of “Extremely Praise” regardless of recent or all reviews, which shows that it must be good to play:



After entering the game page, click “Get” on the right. This one only supports Windows, and the language part has Simplified Chinese:



Log in to your Epic Games Store account, sign up for those who don’t have one, it’s free. It is very useful to have an Epic account, because this website often launches some well-known game limited free activities, you can get dozens of 3A masterpieces for almost no money (or even completely free), like my account, Over the past two or three years, I have won nearly 30 free games, many of which are 3A masterpieces:



After entering the payment page, confirm whether the price is 0 yuan, and click “Click here to share your email address with Slitherine Software UK Ltd….” on the right, unless you want to share, just press the order:



This is done, the game has been permanently stored in your account, download the Epic launcher and install it when you want to play:



Don’t worry if there are any successful people, you can open the collection library of the Epic launcher, and if you see it, it means success:



Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War takes players to a world of horror and violence, the first 4X turn-based strategy game set in Warhammer, where you can play against a challenging AI, or Co-operate or compete with friends and strangers from all over the world, which supports multiplayer mode.

Players will choose from one of the four iconic Warhammer game races (Star Militarum, Space Marines, Orks and Necrons) and experience its unique gameplay and technology tree. Explore the randomly generated world map, not only can you discover various special landforms, but dangerous wild monsters may also have a negative impact on your morale. In addition, you can also gain a great advantage in the battle with enemy races by controlling powerful ancient artifacts.

Recommended specs for Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War: