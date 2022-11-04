The end of the year is approaching. Recently, it can be said that some good games have been launched with limited free activities, such as the ultra-classic “Fallout 3” a few weeks ago, and the highly praised “Warhammer: Vermintide 2” (Warhammer: Vermintide 2) Melee action game. Earlier, it also launched a limited free event on the Steam platform. After obtaining it, you can play it for free for life. Now you can save nearly 600 Taiwan dollars. Don’t miss it if you need it.

The critically acclaimed Warhammer: Vermintide 2 melee action game is free on Steam!

After entering the Steam game page of “Warhammer: Vermintide 2”, you will see that this one originally cost NT$570, but now it has become NT$0, a 100% discount, and the combination package below also has a 56% and 34% discount, and those in need also can refer to. In addition, it can be seen that this game has received the highest “extremely positive” in both recent reviews and all reviews, and all reviews have exceeded 90,000, which shows how popular it is. The free time is until 3:00 am on November 8th, and there are about 3~4 days left:



Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a melee action game with a first-person perspective, 5 heroes, 15 different class options, and an extensive arsenal of weapons for players to use. Players will fight with their teammates against the Chaos Legion full of malice and desire for destruction, as well as the coalition formed by the swarming Skaven.

This game was listed on the Steam Best Selling Games list in the first half of 2018. It was very popular at the time, and even after 4 years or so, it is still one of the favorite games of many players. Below is the trailer:

The game screen can refer to the video of the foreign YouTube channel MathChief – The Best of Gaming! The screen is really good, the battle process is quite exciting, and players can switch weapons to be used at any time. Of course, this one also supports multiplayer connections:

Minimum equipment:

64-bit processor and operating system required

Work system: 64-bit Windows 7, 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1) or 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 @ 2.80 GHz / AMD FX-4350 @ 4.2 GHz

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD 5870

DirectX: Version: 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 105 GB free space

Recommended equipment: