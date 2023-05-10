The crowdfunding of “KOA and the Five Pirates of Mara” exceeds the target by 6 times- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

From the trailer, the game looks like a cross between The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Super Mario 3D World. The cartoon style is more like some classic children’s animations than Ghibli. Perhaps the inspiration that the studio said is reflected in the scene design full of fairy tale style.

Developer Chibig calls the game an “action-packed adventure,” with level designs inspired by SNES classic Super Mario World and 2017 indie A Hat in Time. Although there is no mention of “Zelda: The Wind Waker”, the graphics of the game give people a very similar feeling.

In addition, the new work also exists in the same universe as the life simulation game “Summer of Mara” released by Chibig in 2020, but the developer said that the new work “is a unique adventure with its own story.” The game takes place in eight different worlds in the Mara Islands.

Players will explore each level with bomb jumps, jet jumps, backflips, super speed and dives, and collect shells in exchange for new power-ups, clothes and improvements to the main central city of the game. Players can also improve their ships along the way, unlock new routes, and explore more areas on the map.

The crowdfunding of “KOA and the Five Pirates of Mara” was very successful. As of the time of writing, it has received HK$1543362, and the original goal was only HK$258844. Rewards for reaching new goals include new in-game clothes for piggies, a sunken treasure mini-game (here comes the gold miners!), and a brand new ship upgrade for the $200,000 goal.

The game, like its predecessor, still hopes to raise young players’ awareness of environmental protection and educate them on “respect, responsibility, and love for nature, as well as the mutually beneficial relationship between humans and the earth.” Responsible way to send physical rewards to crowdfunding backers.

“KOA and the Five Pirates of Mara” is currently scheduled to land on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch consoles in September 2023, and will be launched on PC through Steam.

At present, the Steam version of the game has been launched, and the main body does not support Chinese. The game has been certified by Steam Deck.

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1819450/Koa_and_the_Five_Pirates_of_Mara/