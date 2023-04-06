After the official release of the game, operable characters have been added through free updates, and character packs released in 5 times have been released.
※ 1: This is the total sales including boxed limited edition and download version
※ 2: The manufacturer of the Steam version is SEGA
Summary of Special Offers
|
product title
|
Ghost Slayer: Blade of Fire, God of Fire, Blood Wind Tan
|
price
|
PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4
General Edition → 55% off during the special event
Digital Deluxe Limited Edition → 50% off during special offer
※ Download version only
※ Scheduled period for the special offer: March 29 (Wed) to April 12 (Wed)
※ To play the online battle in the VS mode, you need to join the paid service of each platform
※ If you want to use the online function, you need to update the game to the latest version
※ Contents and specifications may be subject to partial changes without prior notice
|
product title
|
Ghost Slayer: Blade of Fire God of Fire Blood Wind Tan Character Pass
|
price
|
PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4
→ 35% off during the special event
※ Download version only
※ Scheduled period for the special offer: March 29 (Wed) to April 12 (Wed)
|
content
|
This is a discount product that combines a total of 5 update contents into a set.
・”Yusui Tianyuan” character pack (individual price: Taiwan 142 NTD / Hong Kong 38 HKD)
・”Kaomen Nezuko (when the ghost turns)” character pack (individual price: Taiwan 142 NTD / Hong Kong 38 HKD)
・”Komado Tanjiro (Yu Guo Chapter)”, “My Wife Zenitsu (Yu Guo Chapter)”, “Zuihei Inosuke (Yu Guo Chapter)” character packs (individual price: Taiwan 286 NTD / Hong Kong 78 HKD)
・”Falling Princess” character pack (individual price: Taiwan 142 NTD / Hong Kong 38 HKD)
・”Prostitute Taro” character pack (individual price: Taiwan 142 NTD / Hong Kong 38 HKD)
※ To use this content, you need to prepare a separately sold full version of the game.In addition, the latest version of the update data needs to be applied
※ Items in the “Character Pass” are also sold separately, please be careful not to buy repeatedly
※ Detailed content information or release date are subject to change
※ You need to download each character pack to use additional characters
※ Contents and specifications may be subject to partial changes without prior notice
Product Information
-
Product Name: Demon Slayer Blade Fire God Blood Wind Tan
-
Game platform: PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam / Nintendo Switch
-
Release date: on sale
-
Game language: Traditional Chinese/Simplified Chinese/Japanese/English subtitles, Japanese/English voice
-
Game category: ghost fighting action game
-
Number of players: 1 to 2 people (connected play will be supported after the update file is updated)
-
Issuance and sales: Shiya Co., Ltd.
-
Developed by: CyberConnect2
-
Production: Aniplex
※ To play online in VS mode, you must join PlayStation Plus (paid), Xbox Live Gold (paid), Nintendo Switch Online (paid) services
※ If you want to use the online function, you need to update the game to the latest version
※ Contents and specifications may be subject to partial changes without prior notice
© Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable © DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES COMMITTEE