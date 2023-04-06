SEGA announced that the battle action game “Demon Slayer: Blade Fire God Blood Wind Tan” produced by Aniplex (PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Steam / Nintendo Switch), which is currently on sale, will be released. Global sales have broken through （※ 1） 3 million sets.





“Demon Slayer: Blade Fire God Blood Wind Tan” is a battle action game based on the animation “Demon Slayer: Blade” that started broadcasting in April 2019. Aniplex is responsible for the production and sales in Japan （※ 2） , CyberConnect2 is responsible for development, and SEGA is responsible for overseas distribution. With exquisite portraits and character mysteries as the core, the game’s unique character movements and combat feel have been carefully crafted, which has won praise from players.

After the official release of the game, operable characters have been added through free updates, and character packs released in 5 times have been released.

SEGA said that in order to celebrate the sales of “Kimetsu no Yaiba Fire God Blood Wind Tan” exceeded 3 million units, it will hold a limited special offer for the PlayStation version.A 5.5% discount will be available for the regular version, and a 50% discount for the digital deluxe version。

In addition, there will be a 35% discount on paid downloadable content that can be used in VS mode for the 7 characters that appeared in the second season of the TV animation “Demon Slayer: Blade Yuguo Hen”. Other downloadable content will be discounted up to 30%.

※ 1: This is the total sales including boxed limited edition and download version

※ 2: The manufacturer of the Steam version is SEGA

Summary of Special Offers

product title Ghost Slayer: Blade of Fire, God of Fire, Blood Wind Tan price PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 General Edition → 55% off during the special event Digital Deluxe Limited Edition → 50% off during special offer ※ Download version only ※ Scheduled period for the special offer: March 29 (Wed) to April 12 (Wed)

※ To play the online battle in the VS mode, you need to join the paid service of each platform

※ If you want to use the online function, you need to update the game to the latest version

※ Contents and specifications may be subject to partial changes without prior notice

product title Ghost Slayer: Blade of Fire God of Fire Blood Wind Tan Character Pass price PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 → 35% off during the special event ※ Download version only ※ Scheduled period for the special offer: March 29 (Wed) to April 12 (Wed) content This is a discount product that combines a total of 5 update contents into a set. ・”Yusui Tianyuan” character pack (individual price: Taiwan 142 NTD / Hong Kong 38 HKD) ・”Kaomen Nezuko (when the ghost turns)” character pack (individual price: Taiwan 142 NTD / Hong Kong 38 HKD) ・”Komado Tanjiro (Yu Guo Chapter)”, “My Wife Zenitsu (Yu Guo Chapter)”, “Zuihei Inosuke (Yu Guo Chapter)” character packs (individual price: Taiwan 286 NTD / Hong Kong 78 HKD) ・”Falling Princess” character pack (individual price: Taiwan 142 NTD / Hong Kong 38 HKD) ・”Prostitute Taro” character pack (individual price: Taiwan 142 NTD / Hong Kong 38 HKD)

※ To use this content, you need to prepare a separately sold full version of the game.In addition, the latest version of the update data needs to be applied

※ Items in the “Character Pass” are also sold separately, please be careful not to buy repeatedly

※ Detailed content information or release date are subject to change

※ You need to download each character pack to use additional characters

※ Contents and specifications may be subject to partial changes without prior notice

Product Information

Product Name: Demon Slayer Blade Fire God Blood Wind Tan

Game platform: PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam / Nintendo Switch

Release date: on sale

Game language: Traditional Chinese/Simplified Chinese/Japanese/English subtitles, Japanese/English voice

Game category: ghost fighting action game

Number of players: 1 to 2 people (connected play will be supported after the update file is updated)

Issuance and sales: Shiya Co., Ltd.

Developed by: CyberConnect2

Production: Aniplex

※ To play online in VS mode, you must join PlayStation Plus (paid), Xbox Live Gold (paid), Nintendo Switch Online (paid) services

※ If you want to use the online function, you need to update the game to the latest version

※ Contents and specifications may be subject to partial changes without prior notice

© Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable © DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES COMMITTEE