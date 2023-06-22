By Lars Lubienetzki and Marlene Polywka | June 21, 2023 at 11:30 am

Nokia is a big name in the tech world. The roots of the company actually lie in a completely different area.

Imagine that a friend tells you about a company that initially opens a paper mill. Electricity is then generated and cables sold. Later produces rubber boots and tire covers for wheelchairs or bicycles. And then a mobile phone brand with world fame emerges from these basic businesses. Sounds pretty incredible, doesn’t it? What sounds like a completely confused Hollywood story actually happened, not in Hollywood but in Finland. The company is known to most people as Nokia. We tell the story of the rise and fall of Nokia.

From conglomerate to power producer

The Finns are crazy: the offbeat rock bands Lordi or the Leningrad Cowboys have their musical roots there. Liquorice schnapps and ice cream are considered delicacies in the far north. Therefore, the curious story of Nokia can only begin in this crazy country. The beginnings of the company go back to 1865. At that time, the engineer Frederik Idestam founded a company in Tampere in the south-west of Finland that manufactured various products from paper. The products are very popular in neighboring Russia and Great Britain.

With the paper business going so well, Frederik Idestam soon expands production and opens a second factory in Nokia. In 1871, together with his friend Leo Mechelin, the engineer founded NokiaAktienbolag. This is how the name Nokia appears for the first time in the commercial register. The next few years and decades are characterized by numerous company takeovers. Over time, the Nokia company has developed into a company that manufactures products for everyday use.

Leo Mechelin, now managing director of Nokia, recognized the business potential in the field of power generation early on. Electrification is making huge strides around the world. The company participates in this development and supplies people with electricity and cables.

Nokia – on rubber boots towards the global corporation

At the beginning of the 20th century, Nokia made another change in direction. Because the Finnish company has one ability that is almost masterly: recognizing trends and serving them with the right products. Now the company not only produces the rubber jacket for power cables, but also rubber boots and tire jackets for wheelchairs and bicycles. The rubber business quickly developed into a success story.

In 1967, the decisive step towards becoming a technology company followed. At that time, NokiaAktivebolag, the former paper mill, Suomen Gummitehdas, the Finnish rubber works and Suomen Kaapelitehdas, the Finnish cable works, merged to form a new company. Paper, rubber and cables become the Nokia Corporation.

The new company gradually buys up Finnish manufacturers of radios and televisions. At the beginning of the 1980s, however, entertainment electronics receded more and more into the background. At that time, the construction of mobile phone networks also started in Scandinavia. And Nokia is at the forefront right from the start.

As early as 1982 Nokia presented the first mobile car phone. The Mobira Senator weighed almost 10 kilograms and had about as much to do with the digital lifestyle as the Toten Hosen had with classical music.

Incidentally, Nokia considered the mobile sector as a mere gimmick at the time. The company still believes in expansion in the field of entertainment electronics. However, Nokia also proves its flair for developments in the mobile communications sector. Nokia portable phones are gaining more and more fans. In the early 1990s, the rise to become the world‘s best-known mobile phone brand began.

Nokia’s success with mobile phones

At CeBIT 1996, the group presented a device called the “Nokia 9000 Communicator”. Basically, the Finnish company is delivering a blank iPhone. At least in terms of the idea, the device, which costs almost 3,000 marks, has everything that people will love the iPhone for eleven years later. With the Communicator, Nokia brings the first pocket-sized office. The mobile phone can be opened, has a full keyboard and a wide screen. With just a few clicks, a phone book, a calendar or a kind of browser opens, allowing you to navigate the then new territory of the Internet.

However, Nokia will then focus on classic mobile phones. In 1998, the Finns rose to become the world‘s largest mobile phone manufacturer and defended this position until 2011. The Nokia 3310 is still regarded as the prototype of a classic mobile phone. Fans gave the handy mobile phone the affectionate nickname “Bone”. The Nokia darling provides years of reliable service. Almost unimaginable for today’s smartphone owners: According to the manufacturer, the device can be used for calls for up to 22 hours at a time. And in standby mode, the battery is said to have lasted a whole month without electricity.

Nokia goes from 100 to 0…

The Nokia success stories in the 2000s do not want to end. The Finnish company’s market share climbs to almost 40 percent at times. However, in this period of greatest success, Nokia loses a crucial skill: its sense of trends. When a certain Steve Jobs from Apple presented the iPhone in 2007, Nokia CEO Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo is said to have speculated: “The iPhone is nothing more than a niche product.” A fatal error, as we now know. While Nokia continues to rely on classic mobile phones, Apple serves its customers with its smartphone and thus heralds a new era in mobile communication.

Nokia’s descent from world market leader to insignificance is rapid. In 2011, the former mobile phone star was in the red for the first time. The Nokia management is still trying to throw its own smartphones onto the market. Technically, however, the devices are miles behind the current development.

As early as 2013, the name Nokia finally disappeared from the mobile phone map. Microsoft takes over the area and tries to establish the Windows Phone. This attempt also fails.

… and back

The Nokia brand name still exists. A group that includes many former employees formed HMD Global in 2016 and took over the naming rights. Since then, HMD has acted as a kind of partner of Nokia. An important topic here are patents for licenses and technologies. This also repeatedly leads to disputes with other companies such as Oppo and OnePlus.

Under the leadership of HMD, even Nokia smartphones appear again. In doing so, the company is returning to old guarantees of success and is also placing a special focus on the camera of the devices.

However, this division plays a rather subordinate role in the overall group. Instead, Nokia does not want to oversleep the future this time and relies a lot on future-oriented technologies. Among other things, cloud-based solutions for the communications sector are being developed and research is being conducted together with Bosch on the new 6G standard.

