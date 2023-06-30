The current best offers at a glance

Image Source: Getty / Cunaplus_M.Faba

Mobile phone contracts with sufficient LTE data volume and the option for unlimited calls and texting are now available for less than 6 euros per month. We have looked at all available offers and summarized the best ones for you.

Mobile phone contract under 6 euros: The best offers in the network from Telekom, Vodafone & o2

Do you already own a smartphone and just need a suitable tariff for it? The search for a cheap cell phone contract for less than 6 euros can be quite annoying, because there are countless offers with different conditions. In addition to the price, the amount of data volume and the network play a decisive role in selecting the best deals. We have looked at all tariffs in the networks of Telekom, Vodafone and o2 and present you in the following overview only cell phone tariffs under 6 euros, which currently offer the best price-performance ratio.

blue mobile Allnet L handyvertrag.de LTE All 8 GB handyvertrag.de LTE All 8 GB (1 month) blue mobile Allnet L Flex price (monthly) €5.99 €5.99 €5.99 €5.99 connection price ( one-off) €0.00 €9.99 €19.99 €29.99 Network O2/Telefónica O2/Telefónica O2/Telefónica O2/Telefónica LTE 5 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 8 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 8 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 5 GB, max. 50 MBit/s Automatic data no yes, can be deactivated yes, can be deactivated no Duration 24 months 24 months 1 month 1 month To the offer blue mobile Allnet L cellphone contract.de LTE All 8 GB cell phone contract .de LTE All 8 GB (1 month) blue mobile Allnet L Flex

Status of the data: 06/30/2023, 06:25 a.m

How do I find a good mobile phone contract under 6 euros?

Note the following points to find a cell phone contract under 6 euros that is perfectly tailored to your needs:

In the Choice of mobile network – Telekom, Vodafone or o2 – you should primarily pay attention to which network offers the best coverage in your place of residence. In cities, the networks are almost on par, outside of them, Telekom is ahead, followed by Vodafone and o2. To be sure, you can ask neighbors, friends and relatives about their experiences amount of data volume plays a crucial role in the pricing of a mobile phone contract. A good offer offers as many gigabytes as possible for less than 6 euros per month. After the inclusive volume has been used up, the tariff is often throttled to a very low speed, which makes mobile surfing almost impossible speed is given in megabits per second. The more MBit/s, the better, even if the maximum speed is rarely reached. Almost all essential applications can be used from as little as 21.6 Mbit/s. Most tariffs under 6 euros offer LTE speeds of up to 50 MBit/s. Tariffs without LTE Luckily there are almost no more. If you are still stuck in an old contract without LTE, you should urgently cancel because the old mobile phone standards will soon be switched off. 5G does not play a role for mobile phone tariffs under 6 euros, since the new standard is only offered in the expensive tariffs from Telekom, Vodafone and o2. Only a minority currently own a 5G-enabled smartphone anyway. Almost all mobile phone contracts under 6 euros include one Flat rate for telephony and mostly for SMS. However, messengers such as WhatsApp and Co. are increasingly being used, which is why the data volume is more important. A classic mobile phone contract has one Minimum term of 24 months with a notice period of 1 month. Inexpensive SIM-only mobile phone contracts under 6 euros can, however often without a term be booked, with a notice period of 1 to 3 months data automatic automatically adds a few hundred megabytes when the data volume is used up. However, this is expensive, so you should book a tariff that includes sufficient data volume and deactivate the data automatic.

Porting your phone number: tips for a hassle-free change of mobile phone provider

Many of us want to keep our phone number when changing contracts. Mobile phone providers are now obliged to release the phone number in the event of termination and to transfer it to a new provider. Number portability is free and even has the advantage that there is often a bonus from the provider.

Reading tips

GIGA CONTENT UNIT

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

