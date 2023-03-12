Fraudsters are always coming up with new tricks to get their victims’ data or money. TECHBOOK collects the latest scams circulating on the popular WhatsApp service.

Messenger WhatsApp is the undisputed number 1 with over 2 billion users worldwide. The service is also far ahead in Germany. In 2021, for example, over 80 percent of Germans used WhatsApp – and the trend is rising. This also makes Messenger and its users a popular target for scammers. Beware of these WhatsApp scams.

Prize draw lures with 2000 euros

A scam is currently circulating at WhatsApp that is targeting the personal data of users. As reported by the Mimikama portal, among others, an alleged raffle with 2000 euros lures. The whole thing is to take place as part of the 50th anniversary of the airline Singapore Airlines. To take part in the fake competition, you should click on a link that will be sent to you via WhatsApp.

However, if you then follow the link, you will actually end up on a page that looks confusingly similar to the original of the airline. However, it is an optical clone. This is revealed, among other things, by the URL. Interested parties should then register on the site with data such as their name, date of birth, address, e-mail and telephone number – all personal data. Those affected then have to reckon with a lot of spam. In addition, their data can also be misused elsewhere, for example to conclude subscriptions on behalf of other people.

As is usual with such messages, the WhatsApp message should be sent to at least 20 other contacts or to five groups in order to spread the scam.

Grandchild trick is also circulating on WhatsApp

Another scam that is circulating more and more frequently on Messenger is the so-called grandchild trick. This is already known in other forms, especially as a call or SMS. Even the police and the LKA repeatedly warn against the scam in which scammers pose as close relatives, often as grandchildren. Older people are often targeted, and the scammers look for them in the phone book based on their first names.

The alleged relative then reports via WhatsApp and feigns acute financial worries. For example, you have lost your mobile phone or you are even being blackmailed, which is why you would need a certain sum as quickly as possible. This also puts psychological pressure on the victims. In general, when asking for money, it is best to always personally reassure yourself with the recipient that it is not a case of fraud.

TECHBOOK also has a case where this scam was used to try to rip someone off via WhatsApp.

Whatsapp call scam

With WhatsApp you can not only chat with each other, but also call each other. This is the aim of a certain scam that is frequently warned about and is of a more technical nature. Users then get a message asking them to call a specific number – TECHBOOK reported. Competitions or the illusion of a new WhatsApp function often serve as an incentive.

The numbers can be recognized by special sequences of digits. The combination known for Germany is **21*, but that can change. In the worst case, those who type in the digits grant the scammers access to their own WhatsApp account. The characters are a so-called GSM code, which can serve as a control command for the smartphone.

Fake WhatsApp Voice Messages

If you suddenly and unsolicited receive ominous voice messages on WhatsApp, you should never try to listen to them. Once again, scammers are behind it. Anyone who taps “Play” then ends up on a phishing page. Particularly perfidious: Unlike many other scams, you shouldn’t give any specific data. All you have to do is confirm that you are not a robot – a request that you often come across in everyday Internet life.

As with any other scam, verify the source. And if you can’t be absolutely certain that a message is coming from a trusted contact, never click on links or anything like that. It is also best to simply block dubious numbers via Messenger.