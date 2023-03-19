Google’s scientists are working feverishly on breakthroughs in quantum computing at the Quantum AI Lab in Santa Barbara. But not only tech companies, but also the American and Chinese governments are vying for dominance in the field.

Google’s quantum computer. The chip with the superconducting quantum bits is located at the bottom of the cooling apparatus. James Crawford / Google Ai Quantum

Google’s new lab is supposed to look hip, you can see that at first glance – as hip as the surfer town of Santa Barbara, where it’s located. The interior walls are brightly painted, in the entrance area there are no stands for bikes, but for surfboards. Those who prefer sport on land will be welcomed by a huge climbing wall. “Our employees should feel as comfortable as possible here,” laughs Erik Lucero, who heads Google’s Quantum AI Lab. He himself looks less like a researcher and more like a Hollywood star: chin-length hair, leather jacket, sunglasses on his lapels.