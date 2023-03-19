Home Technology The current state of Google’s Quantum AI Lab
Technology

The current state of Google’s Quantum AI Lab

by admin
The current state of Google’s Quantum AI Lab

Google’s scientists are working feverishly on breakthroughs in quantum computing at the Quantum AI Lab in Santa Barbara. But not only tech companies, but also the American and Chinese governments are vying for dominance in the field.

Google’s quantum computer. The chip with the superconducting quantum bits is located at the bottom of the cooling apparatus.

James Crawford / Google Ai Quantum

Google’s new lab is supposed to look hip, you can see that at first glance – as hip as the surfer town of Santa Barbara, where it’s located. The interior walls are brightly painted, in the entrance area there are no stands for bikes, but for surfboards. Those who prefer sport on land will be welcomed by a huge climbing wall. “Our employees should feel as comfortable as possible here,” laughs Erik Lucero, who heads Google’s Quantum AI Lab. He himself looks less like a researcher and more like a Hollywood star: chin-length hair, leather jacket, sunglasses on his lapels.

See also  Guide to eco-friendly tech gifts

You may also like

Volvo S60 Recharge T8 and Alfa Romeo Giulia

How to use Astroquery to obtain the comet...

Node.js: IT vulnerability with high risk! Multiple vulnerabilities...

NVIDIA expands DLSS 3 support lineup Diablo 4...

This app unseals the external screen of Find...

piqd | Tech utopianism for 2023

Spiritual Time House masterpiece “Civilization 6” joins XGP,...

Playstation VR2: All information about the innovative virtual...

The satellite internet challenge starts: Oneweb challenges Musk...

Test: 4smarts Lucid Ultra, 100W + 40000mAh capacity

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy