Google Pixel 8 Pro rendering exposure. (Picture / flip smartprix)

Google I/O is expected to debut in May. It is rumored that in addition to the first folding Pixel Fold, the mid-range Pixel 7a, and the new flat-panel Pixel Fold, the flagship Pixel 8 series in the second half of the year will also have a preview appearance at the conference. It also exposed the Pixel 8 Pro rendering for the first time, revealing the appearance changes of the new phone.

Foreign mediasmartprix and whistleblowersOnLeaks Collaboration OpenThe rendering of Pixel 8 Pro, from the picture, the edge lines of the fuselage will be more rounded, it is expected to carry6.52-inch screen, but it looks like a flat screen, no longer a curved design;Pixel 7 Pro is6.7-inch curved screen.

Please read on…

(Picture / flip smartprix)

(Picture / flip smartprix)

(Picture / flip smartprix)

In addition, the Pixel 8 Pro maintains the rear three lenses, and the design of the rear lens module is slightly different. The three lenses of the Pixel 7 Pro are arranged like an exclamation point, and the Pixel 8 Pro is changed to a long oval shape, and there is an additional sensor around the right flash , not sure what kind of sensor this is, maybe a macro or portrait depth sensor.

The rendering is mainly to expose the appearance, and the details and specifications are currently unknown, and it is estimated that it will be replaced with a new generationGoogle Tensor G3 processor.

“You may also want to see”

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities