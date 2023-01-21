The cute style exploration game “Haven Park” developed by independent developers Fabien Weibel and Bubblebird Studio is currently available on the GOG platform (note *) for a limited time of 72 hours. Just log in to the GOG.com platform account to claim the game, you can save it permanently and download the game at any time .

In the “Haven Park” game launched in 2021, the player will play the role of Chicken Flint. In order to fulfill his grandma’s entrustment, he is determined to maintain and manage grandma’s “Haven Park” park as a place suitable for campers to enjoy.

Players can explore a small and comfortable open world, build a comfortable camp at their own pace, meet many campers, understand their needs, experience many tasks and touching stories, and learn new skills at the same time, allowing you to create for the campers. More fun, let them fall in love with this paradise park.

“Haven Park” is free for a limited time until 10:00 p.m. on January 23, 2023. Players who want to claim it need to log in to their GOG.com platform account to claim the game before the time, and they can save it permanently and download the game at any time.

※GOG.com is a digital distribution platform for video games and movies. It is operated by GOG, whose parent company is CD Projekt Group, a well-known Polish game publisher. The most famous CD Projekt Red development team under it has produced “The Witcher 3″ and ” Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077″ and other masterpieces.