The Cyberpunk Adventure Continues: Shadowwalker 2 Officially Launches with New Challenging Levels and Thrilling Upgrades

The highly anticipated cyberpunk show game “Shadowwalker 2” has been officially launched by global game publisher 505 Games and developer One More Level. Players can now immerse themselves in the thrilling world of the void ninja “Jack” on platforms including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and Epic Buy.

“Shadowwalker 2” is the exciting sequel to the previous game, taking place one year after the conclusion of the original story. This time, players will join Jack in his fight against a cult’s violent AI enemies. Armed with a razor-sharp katana, players must fend off relentless attacks from deranged cultists, cybernetic warlords, and terrifying AI enemies within and outside the Tower of Damon.

The game introduces new elements, allowing players to fight on motorcycles, cross obstacles at high speeds, and knock down enemies. Jack’s iconic parkour and grappling hook moves from the original game have been refined and expanded, enabling players to navigate through neon-lit cyberpunk cities and desert wastelands with ease. Glide, dash, and dodge deadly attacks along the way.

“Shadowwalker 2” not only offers improved gameplay but also introduces new abilities and an enhanced upgrade system. Players can explore new fighting techniques, learn how to dodge, parry, and destroy enemies capable of delivering one-hit kills, and defeat bosses using strategic counterattacks.

The heart-pounding synthwave and dark electronic beats of the game’s soundtrack, composed by renowned musicians including Dan Terminus, We Are Magonia, GosT, Daniel Deluxe, and award-winning composer Arkadiusz Rejkowski, add to the immersive experience.

The game is now available on various platforms at different prices. The Standard Edition is priced at HK$258 / NT$990 for Steam and HK$256.88 / NT$1038 for Epic. The Digital Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is priced at HK$308 / NT$1190. Players can also opt for the Deluxe Edition, priced at HK$328 / NT$1190 for Steam and HK$333.38 / NT$1178 for Epic. The Hand holographic projection brutal version with player code is available for Steam at HK$428 / NT$1490, Epic at HK$435.88 / NT$1518, and PS5 and Xbox Series X|S digital versions at HK$568 / NT$2090. The Hand holographic projection version includes all Deluxe Edition content, exclusive skins, and a Season Pass that offers a new game mode and 4 skin packs.

Players eager to stay up-to-date with the latest news and updates can follow the official Traditional Chinese Facebook and Instagram pages of 505 Games, as well as the Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook pages of “Shadow Walker”.

