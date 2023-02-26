Home Technology The Cytron Star Enhancer circular filter is released, which can effectively eliminate stray light and restore the true color of the image | DIGIPHOTO
Technology

The Cytron Star Enhancer circular filter is released, which can effectively eliminate stray light and restore the true color of the image | DIGIPHOTO

The Cytron Star Enhancer circular filter is released, which can effectively eliminate stray light and restore the true color of the image | DIGIPHOTO

In fact, some manufacturers launched similar products in the early days, all through special coating and material treatment, so that users can effectively eliminate stray light and restore the true color of the image as long as users simply apply it.

This Cytron Star Enhancer circular filter, due to the special coating treatment of the glass lens, not only has high light transmittance, but also achieves the effect of no color shift, and can indirectly improve the problem of poor image quality and resolution, allowing users to simply Applying it will be able to shoot the real image color. It is currently expected to be released in mid-April, and it is expected to launch a variety of calibers such as 49/52/55/58/62/67/72/77/82mm, but the current suggested price is undecided!

Image source: Cytron official image file

▲ No filter applied

filter applied

▲ Filter applied

no filter applied

▲ No filter applied

filter applied

▲ Filter applied

