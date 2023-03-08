Home Technology The Dallas Fuel will head to the East division of the 2023 Overwatch League – Overwatch 2
Technology

The Dallas Fuel will head to the East division of the 2023 Overwatch League – Overwatch 2

It’s not uncommon to see Overwatch League teams leave their hometowns and choose to be based in Asia, as many of the best players from around the world hail from Korea and China. In the past we’ve seen Los Angeles Valiant as well as Philadelphia Fusion (who worked on the process, now rebranded as Seoul Infernal), and now the defending champions, Dallas Fuel is doing the same.

As team co-owner Mike “Hastr0” Rufail pointed out in an update on Twitter, the Fuel will be based in South Korea for the 2023 season, and since most of its team is from that country, the team should feel better.

This means that the East division will once again consist of seven teams (since Valiant is now back in the US), with four Chinese teams (Shanghai Dragons, Chengdu Hunters, Hangzhou Spark, Guangzhou Charge), two Korean teams (Seoul Dynasty, Seoul Infernal), and of course the Dallas Fuel.

