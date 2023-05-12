The danger of malware for the security of computer systems and corporate data

Every security leader should be concerned about malware that poses a significant threat to the security and integrity of their organization’s information systems and data. Malicious software is specifically designed to cause harm, steal sensitive information, or gain unauthorized access to a system or network.

Malware can come in many forms, including viruses, worms, trojans, ransomware, and spyware, and can be distributed through a variety of means, such as email attachments, software downloads, or malicious websites.

HP Wolf Security is a hardware-enforced, endpoint-centric security portfolio to help organizations safeguard business systems, from the most complex to PCs, printers and individual users, from cybercriminals.

New HP Wolf Security research finds that 82% of security executives who manage a hybrid work model face gaps in the organization’s security framework, and 70% say that the hybrid work increased risk related to lost or stolen devices.

«The transition to hybrid work requires breaking away from the old approach, focused on the protection of the work perimeter – comments Giampiero Savorelli, CEO of HP Italy – To fill some gaps, organizations must put the endpoint device at the center of every security strategy. Adopting hardware-based security and safety features above, within and below the operating system, such as application isolation, will be key to protecting users without interfering with the freedom and flexibility afforded by work hybrid. Hybrid working has made large-scale remote management more complex, but also more essential. The cloud helped but didn’t solve IT’s ability to manage devices that are turned off or offline.”





A freelancer on the go, a nomad worker or an employee who divides his time between the home and the office, are among the types of users most at risk, but the duty of a security leader is to keep the threshold of attention to any level of the corporate living organism which must prove to be adaptive, resilient and capable of activating defense and compensation processes as quickly as possible.

According to the HP Wolf Security Threat Data Report Q4 2022, the most popular file types for malware distribution are archive files. For the third quarter in a row, archiving malware increased as hackers switched from Office file formats to alternatives such as ZIP, RAR and image files. Thus malware conveyed through files such as Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint accounted for 38% against 42% of intrusions through new tools not directly related to the Office package.

The archives are attractive to cybercriminals because they are most likely encrypted, making it difficult for web proxies, sandboxes, and email scanners to detect malware. Many organizations are susceptible to intrusions because they use archives that have been encrypted for legitimate reasons, making it difficult to reject email attachments of risky types.

Threats also manifest themselves through QR codes, designed to steal credit and debit card details from victims, for example, masquerading as delivery companies asking for payment or large software companies claiming the balance of a user account . In this type of attack, victims are more likely to access malicious websites through their often unprotected phishing cell phones.

Malicious malware can also hide in PDF files. HP Wolf Security reported a 38% increase in PDF malware in the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter. 13% of email threats identified by HP Wolf Security bypassed one or more email gateway scanners, highlighting the limitations of relying on detection-based security controls.

The fourth quarter also saw a surge in cybercriminals mimicking popular software projects to trick users into infecting their PCs with malware. The attacks rely on users clicking on search engine ads that lead to suspicious websites that are almost identical to legitimate websites. In the fourth quarter, HP Threat Research identified 24 software projects impersonated in malvertising campaigns that were used to spread several families of malware.

In summary, once installed on a system, malware can cause a variety of problems, including:

– theft of data concerning sensitive information such as passwords, credit card numbers and other personal or confidential data,

– physical damage to systems which in the most serious cases can make them unusable or damage critical files,

– network compromise whereby the malware can infect multiple systems and compromise the entire network,

– financial damages through theft of money from individuals or organizations, by directly embezzling funds or by conducting fraudulent transactions,

– damage to an organization’s reputation and undermined customer confidence manifesting in long-term financial losses.



Given these risks, security managers must take proactive steps to prevent malware infections, such as deploying security software, establishing security policies and procedures, and training employees on safe computing practices. They must also monitor their systems for signs of malware activity and respond quickly to any incidents to mitigate damage and prevent further spread. HP Wolf Security delivers comprehensive endpoint protection and resiliency that starts at the hardware level and extends to software and services.

«The highly resilient connection of HP Wolf Connect – Savorelli points out – opens new doors to remote device management, allowing efficient and effective management of the distributed “workforce”. This is especially crucial in industries where devices may contain PII (Personally Identifiable Information) or intellectual property. By adding Wolf Connect to HP Wolf Protect and Trace, teams can accurately report where and when devices were lost and how long it took to lock or wipe them.”

HP offers HP Wolf Connect, a new connectivity solution for IT management. HP Wolf Protect & Trace with Wolf Connect becomes the world‘s first software service that can remotely locate, lock, and wipe a PC, even when it’s powered off or offline.

Using a cellular-based network, the robust connectivity of HP Wolf Connect helps IT teams readily secure their distributed hybrid workforce by reducing the time and effort required to resolve support tickets, protect data from loss or theft, and streamline resource management.

«IT teams need a better way to manage the increase in lost or stolen devices – concludes Savorelli – before today, solutions were based on PCs turned on or connected to the Internet, but HP Wolf Connect now provides a highly mobile connection resilient to find, lock and erase lost or stolen devices even if they are disconnected or turned off.

