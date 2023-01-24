news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

Remember last week when I wrote about the PlayStation VR2 launch game and Sony took great care to specify that parts of the lineup would arrive within a month of the hardware’s release? Well, one of the games we thought was ready on day one will now arrive in a few weeks.

Supermassive Games Announce The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR will be delayed from February 22 to March 16 as the developers need more time to put some additional polish on. It’s a bad idea when the quality of games studios make for Sony’s original VR headset varies widely. However, Until Dawn: Bloodshed is neat, so I hope this will be good too.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here