Home Technology The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR delayed until March
Technology

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR delayed until March

by admin
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR delayed until March
news-main-body”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

Remember last week when I wrote about the PlayStation VR2 launch game and Sony took great care to specify that parts of the lineup would arrive within a month of the hardware’s release? Well, one of the games we thought was ready on day one will now arrive in a few weeks.

Supermassive Games Announce The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR will be delayed from February 22 to March 16 as the developers need more time to put some additional polish on. It’s a bad idea when the quality of games studios make for Sony’s original VR headset varies widely. However, Until Dawn: Bloodshed is neat, so I hope this will be good too.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  Singapore team develops new AI tool to produce 3DVR images directly from text | XFastest News

You may also like

Windows 98 Resurrection Project (3): Executing DOS Games...

SIGMA releases 10x super long zoom lens 60-600mm...

Prominent insider: “I’ve heard more about PS6 than...

Among the Sleep 2 confirmed

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Freedom has ‘biggest budget’ ever...

SteamWorld Build Announced

Apple Mac Mini M2 Pro, the proof: a...

Microsoft invests another 10 billion in ChatGpt. Google...

“Granblue Fantasy Relink” event trial report is full...

Microsoft invests another 10 billion in ChatGpt. Google...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy