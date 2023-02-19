Home Technology The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR gets 10-minute gameplay demo
Technology

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR gets 10-minute gameplay demo

by admin
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR gets 10-minute gameplay demo
news-main-body”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

Unfortunately, Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR won’t be available for PlayStation VR2 next week, but only for a month. Then it’s time to show us why Sony and the developers are putting so much emphasis on the game in their marketing for the upcoming headset.

This was done with a 10-minute gameplay demo that both showed and explained how The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR uses several of PS VR2’s new features to take immersion and dread to a whole new level. This includes tracking your eyes so you can feel what’s going on in your head and hands, and apparently better visual and sound design than Until Dawn: Rush.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  Eve is the first to update a batch of smart home products to join the Matter protocol support- Engadget Chinese version

You may also like

Voyager 2 encountered a mysterious “fire wall” scientist...

The latest version of Chrome automatically saves memory...

Ubisoft: If E3 2023 resumes the physical exhibition,...

Streamers are using Dragon Age to teach psychology...

Are you a burger lover too? Order a...

WhatsApp video calling finally supports picture-in-picture display for...

Former Respawn members form game studio Wildlight Entertainment

Google Pixel Buds Pro update is coming soon,...

Wildlight Entertainment, a game studio formed by former...

Return Review on PC

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy