news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

news-main-body”>

文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

Unfortunately, Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR won’t be available for PlayStation VR2 next week, but only for a month. Then it’s time to show us why Sony and the developers are putting so much emphasis on the game in their marketing for the upcoming headset.

This was done with a 10-minute gameplay demo that both showed and explained how The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR uses several of PS VR2’s new features to take immersion and dread to a whole new level. This includes tracking your eyes so you can feel what’s going on in your head and hands, and apparently better visual and sound design than Until Dawn: Rush.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here