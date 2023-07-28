the data and reasons for the economic recovery

The growth of online casinos in Italy continues also for 2023. Indeed, i data for the first Italian semester of the year currently underway are more relevant than ever. From January to June 2023, in fact, online casinos recorded an expenditure of 1,139 million euros, well beyond the 955 million of the 2022 semester. The figure is eloquent: +19.3% on average. The market is dominated by Lottomatica, whose share of spending is 16.9%, followed by Pokerstars and Snaitech, which confirm their growth. But the data also speak positively of other companies on the rise: LeoVegas, Admiral Sport, Vgame, Betpoint/F.lli Simone, Newgioco, Replatz, Domusbet, Betitaly, Betaland and Unibet.

The reasons behind the boom in online casinos

These are clear and precise data, which, moreover, grow from year to year. But obviously the results don’t rain from the sky and don’t grow out of thin air. At the base there are years of planning and investments, without forgetting the innovations on all levels put in place to make the platforms more and more up-to-date, dynamic and competitive. 3D, then HD, 4K are just some of the technological innovations, to which they have been added over the years Intelligenza Artificiale, Machine Learning, Deep Learning. Least common denominator: the gamification of the entire sector.

In the world of casinos, progressive jackpot slots have marked a before and after, which have revolutionized the sector since 1997. Other novelties were added to these: live casinos, which have contributed to making the sector increasingly immersive and interactive; immediately after the mobile game, which made digital entertainment a mass cultural phenomenon, guaranteeing accessibility and portability.

Safety and customer care

Beyond the technical components behind the online casino boomthe reasons for success extend to other components: first of all the security of legal platforms, practically an impregnable fort within which the protection of players, data and privacy is guaranteed. But also the customer services, which today offer assistance from all points of view and for any type of problemfrom how it works to reporting any problems related to excessive gambling.

Marketing, the flagship of the sector

Then there is another point that has made online casinos efficient and functional, tailored to the needs of users, especially the younger ones, who are also attentive to the dynamics of a certain type of entertainment. From this point of view, the marketing of online casinos represents the real flagship of the sector, capable of retaining users with systems that have since made school: that of bonuses, especially without deposit, represented the keystone for the sector. Which, according to the data, is expected to see further growth. No longer a phenomenon now, but a certainty.

