The Day Before Dbed7561b48f94be2a19262d7791a6a1a has lost 75% of its player base

Zombie MMO The Day Before Plummets in Player Base After Launch on Steam

The Day Before, a highly anticipated zombie MMO, has seen a drastic drop in its player base just days after launching on Steam. The game, developed by Fntastic, received “overwhelmingly negative” reviews and is currently averaging around 9,000 – 10,000 concurrent players, down 75% from its launch figure of 38,104.

Despite being in Early Access, the game was heavily criticized for its buggy nature and lack of content for players to engage with. PCGamesN reported that the developer rolled out a day-one patch to address some of these issues, but it seems to have been too little, too late.

The Day Before launched on December 7 and has seemingly failed to live up to the hype that surrounded its release. With players leaving in droves, it remains to be seen whether Fntastic will be able to turn the tide and win back its audience.

As the MMO genre continues to evolve, The Day Before serves as a cautionary tale for developers to ensure that their games are thoroughly tested and polished before release, as the market becomes increasingly unforgiving towards buggy and incomplete games.

