Home » The Day Before plans to return to Steam and announce new beta
Technology

The Day Before plans to return to Steam and announce new beta

by admin
The Day Before plans to return to Steam and announce new beta

One of the most unusual stories in recent video game development revolves around The Day Before, a Fntastic studio that’s suspected of not even existing, much like Forsaken. Plus, its gameplay demo a few months ago looked a lot like The Last of Us, which doesn’t bode well for the community. The game was then delayed, citing licensing errors and a calendar application. Things weren’t looking so good for the development, and even Valve itself removed the game’s Steam page.

But the studio isn’t throwing in the towel, and in a statement to PCGamesN, they not only said they’re sticking to the November 10 release date, but also said they’ll be returning to Steam with a playable demo.

“As we get closer to the release date, we will be beta testing the game. This will give players the opportunity to try out the game before it launches and provide valuable feedback that we can use to improve the final product.

“For those wondering if the game will be on Steam, it should be on Steam, yes. The team is working on it.

Still interested in the previous day?

See also  Sony announced an additional 13 games corresponding to PlayStation VR2, which can be updated for free or upgraded with a small fee | Big community platform | Digital

You may also like

Enpal vs. 1Komma5°: Linkedin dispute about incorrect sales...

“I used to teach a computer the difference...

🎮90s classic “Riding Hero” will be released as...

Additional fee for account sharing comes with a...

What Drake and The Weeknd’s song tells us...

Lifespin is a founding member of Harvard University’s...

What Drake and The Weeknd’s song tells us...

🎮24 different designs for Volume 1! “Splatoon 3...

Second hand cell phones: 1&1 sells refurbished smartphones

Honor Magic5 Pro, a camera disguised as a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy