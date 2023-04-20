The Day Before plans to return to Steam and announce new beta

One of the most unusual stories in recent video game development revolves around The Day Before, a Fntastic studio that’s suspected of not even existing, much like Forsaken. Plus, its gameplay demo a few months ago looked a lot like The Last of Us, which doesn’t bode well for the community. The game was then delayed, citing licensing errors and a calendar application. Things weren’t looking so good for the development, and even Valve itself removed the game’s Steam page.

But the studio isn’t throwing in the towel, and in a statement to PCGamesN, they not only said they’re sticking to the November 10 release date, but also said they’ll be returning to Steam with a playable demo.

“As we get closer to the release date, we will be beta testing the game. This will give players the opportunity to try out the game before it launches and provide valuable feedback that we can use to improve the final product.

“For those wondering if the game will be on Steam, it should be on Steam, yes. The team is working on it.

Still interested in the previous day?