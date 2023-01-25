I’m far from the only one who’s been very interested in The Day Before Before 2021 since its debut, and many PC gamers were very excited when Fntastic announced that the game would launch in March after a delay last year. Unfortunately, that won’t happen either, but not just because the developers need more time to polish.

Fntastic DecidePostpone the previous day from March 1 to November 10, while also revealing why the Steam page was shadowed. As it turns out, the team has been in a trademark dispute because someone took advantage of the fact that it didn’t know you had to claim the name of the game. The person filed a complaint about it, but the publishers of Fntastic and Mytona assured us that it is being addressed. However, it will take some time, which is one of the reasons they decided to delay the release and the original gameplay footage we were promised last week.