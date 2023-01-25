Home Technology The Day Before postponed to November for unusual reasons
Technology

The Day Before postponed to November for unusual reasons

by admin
The Day Before postponed to November for unusual reasons

I’m far from the only one who’s been very interested in The Day Before Before 2021 since its debut, and many PC gamers were very excited when Fntastic announced that the game would launch in March after a delay last year. Unfortunately, that won’t happen either, but not just because the developers need more time to polish.

Fntastic DecidePostpone the previous day from March 1 to November 10, while also revealing why the Steam page was shadowed. As it turns out, the team has been in a trademark dispute because someone took advantage of the fact that it didn’t know you had to claim the name of the game. The person filed a complaint about it, but the publishers of Fntastic and Mytona assured us that it is being addressed. However, it will take some time, which is one of the reasons they decided to delay the release and the original gameplay footage we were promised last week.

https://twitter.com/FntasticHQ/status/1618113906878337024/photo/1

See also  The traditional Chinese version of the shooting game "AKAIKATANA SHIN (红刀真)" PS4/Switch will be officially released on 12/15

You may also like

The dwarf has guts!The treacherous officials forced Yanzi...

Samsung Display launches OLED display panel with touch...

WhatsApp backup does not need to be uploaded｜Android...

How to remove the unknown exclamation mark in...

Native macOS version of WhatsApp program public beta...

The performance and price of RTX 4060 Ti...

Apple’s AR/VR Device Revealed, Price Expected to Break...

Want to get a flat panel? Inventory Galaxy...

Did you know that the OneNote note service...

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide On Xbox Series Delay Fixes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy