“The Day Before” received overwhelmingly negative reviews on Steam, and the developer closed the studio four days after its release – Game Base

The Day Before, a highly anticipated game, has received overwhelming negative reviews on Steam just four days after its release. The developer, Fantastic Studio, has announced the closure of the game base, shocking the gaming community.

The game, which was launched just four days ago, has already been bombarded with negative reviews on Steam, leading to a drastic decision by the developer to shut down the studio and game base. According to reports, the closure was due to financial difficulties that the development team faced.

The internet outrage over The Day Before has been swift and fierce, with many calling it the most ridiculous game of the year. The closure of Fantastic Studio has left many gamers shocked and disappointed, especially since the game was highly anticipated.

In addition to the negative reviews, The Day Before has also faced criticism for various bugs and glitches. One such incident involved a super weird flying giant bug that reportedly scared a live host during a gaming stream.

The closure of The Day Before and Fantastic Studio has sent shockwaves through the gaming community, with many expressing their frustration and disappointment online. The sudden closure serves as a cautionary tale for developers and gamers alike, highlighting the volatile nature of the gaming industry.

