The Debut Pro S: A Manual Porsche for Vinyl Enthusiasts

Title: The Debut Pro S Vinyl Record Player: A Manual Porsche for Audiophiles

Introduction

Vinyl records have been long hailed as the ultimate goal for music enthusiasts, and there are good reasons behind this claim. From Netease Cloud Music’s VIP members being referred to as “vinyl members” to QQ Music’s AIGC vinyl players leading the industry, vinyl has undeniably gained a special status. While not all turntables combined with vinyl records can outperform digital broadcast products, there are high-end options that can truly deliver the beauty of vinyl. In this article, we will explore the experience of using the Debut Pro S vinyl record player and why it stands out among its competitors.

Base and Turntable

The Debut Pro S vinyl turntable is a part of the PRO series. The base features an integrated design with an 8-layer hand-painted black satin MDF medium-density fiberboard. Additionally, it includes three adjustable metal feet for easy fine-tuning. The base exudes simplicity with no visible LED power lights or key buttons, making it visually appealing from any angle.

The turntable itself is meticulously designed with a high-precision balanced aluminum main turntable and a diamond-cut sub turntable. The sub-turntable’s self-lubricating design, copper bushing, and silent bearing ensure smooth and virtually friction-free rotation. When the sub-turntable is installed, it can rotate silently for 2 to 3 minutes with just a gentle twist by hand. The use of a diamond-cutting process in the main drive wheel further enhances speed accuracy. It offers two layers, with the upper small wheel providing electronic speed control for 33/45 rpm and the lower wheel allowing manual switching to 78 rpm. This turntable can play a wide range of vinyl records, including LP, EP, and SP formats.

Tone Arm and Cartridge

One notable upgrade in the Debut Pro S compared to its predecessor, the Debut Pro, is the implementation of a 10-inch S-shaped manual tonearm. Typically found in turntables priced at 20,000 yuan, the long tonearm brings several advantages. Its longer length enables a more balanced reading of the signals recorded on both sides of the vinyl, resulting in improved stereo output. In terms of mechanical wear, the arc of the long tonearm is closer to the tangent, reducing damage to the cartridge and record.

The tonearm is equipped with a manual counterweight hammer and anti-skid hammer, offering a more interactive and durable experience. Adjusting the pressure of the stylus requires some common sense, as different types of records may require slight variations in pressure. The Debut Pro S includes a “seesaw” needle pressure gauge to help users achieve optimal pressure settings. The tonearm base is made of CNC-processed heavy-duty aluminum and supports VTA adjustment, allowing for the customization of different cartridges and plate pads.

The Debut Pro S comes pre-installed with a custom-made high-definition Pick it S2 C cartridge. This cartridge features a high-resolution Shibata needle tip, which greatly enhances the overall clarity, thoroughness, and musicality of the sound. It also includes an SME quick-release interface for easy installation and DIY upgrades.

Amplifiers and Speakers

The Debut Pro S does not include its own built-in phono amplifier, as it focuses on preserving the original analog signal output of the phono. It provides RCA gold-plated output interfaces with separated left and right channels, along with a grounding wire to reduce background noise. To ensure the best audio quality, it is recommended to connect the turntable to a pre-amplifier.

The Debut Pro S can pair exceptionally well with the DS2 phono head amplifier, which is an officially recommended imported tube box. This pre-amplifier features a dual-channel design, equipped with Russian Golden Lion ECC83 dual triode high-gain audio amplifier tubes. It offers adjustable impedance suitable for MC and MM players, customizable capacitance matching, and gain adjustment options to accommodate various cartridge players’ preferences.

Conclusion

The Debut Pro S vinyl record player offers an exceptional audio experience with its thoughtful design and top-of-the-line components. From the integrated base to the high-precision turntable and the long tonearm, every aspect of this turntable is optimized for performance and enjoyment. With its remarkable sound quality and attention to detail, the Debut Pro S proves to be a true gem for audiophiles and music enthusiasts alike.

