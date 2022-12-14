Home Technology The December addition to the PlayStation Plus catalog has been announced – Gamereactor
In recent months, Sony has been busy beefing up their PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogs, offering exciting titles to their members.

Now that they’ve announced their latest batch of games, there’s a lot to look forward to, especially for open-world fans, as several Yakuza, Far Cry, and Middle-earth games are among the highlights.

Starting December 20, the following games will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members:

  • Far Cry 5 | PS4

  • Far Cry New Dawn | PS4

  • Far Cry Primal | PS4

  • Mortal Shell | PS4, PS5

  • Judgment | PS4, PS5

  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon | PS4, PS5

  • Gangster 6: Song of Life | PS4

  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor | PS4

  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War | PS4

  • Pedestrian | PS4, PS5

  • Evil Genius 2 | PS4, PS5

  • Adventure Time Pirates of Enkiridion | PS4

  • Ben 10: Power Trip | PS4, PS5

  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Definitive Edition | PS4

  • Worms WMD | PS4

  • Escapism 2 | PS4

  • WWE 2K22 | PS4 (Available from January 3, 2023)

For PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, there’s always some extra content in the form of older games that can be streamed on PS4 or PS5. This month’s classics are:

  • Ridge Racer 2 | PSP

  • Sky Sword|PS3

  • Oddworld: Abe’s Exodus | PS1

  • Pinball Hero|PSP

