In recent months, Sony has been busy beefing up their PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogs, offering exciting titles to their members.

Now that they’ve announced their latest batch of games, there’s a lot to look forward to, especially for open-world fans, as several Yakuza, Far Cry, and Middle-earth games are among the highlights.

Starting December 20, the following games will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members:

Far Cry 5 | PS4

Far Cry New Dawn | PS4

Far Cry Primal | PS4

Mortal Shell | PS4, PS5

Judgment | PS4, PS5

Yakuza: Like a Dragon | PS4, PS5

Gangster 6: Song of Life | PS4

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor | PS4

Middle-earth: Shadow of War | PS4

Pedestrian | PS4, PS5

Evil Genius 2 | PS4, PS5

Adventure Time Pirates of Enkiridion | PS4

Ben 10: Power Trip | PS4, PS5

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Definitive Edition | PS4

Worms WMD | PS4

Escapism 2 | PS4

WWE 2K22 | PS4 (Available from January 3, 2023)

For PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, there’s always some extra content in the form of older games that can be streamed on PS4 or PS5. This month’s classics are: