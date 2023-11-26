The ‘deep space’ laser message that NASA captured from a distance of 10 million miles

NASA Successfully Sends Data to Earth 10 Million Miles Away

In a groundbreaking experiment, NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) has successfully sent data using lasers to and from a distance of almost 10 million miles away. This is approximately 40 times farther than the Moon is from Earth. The experiment involved the transmission of a near-infrared laser encoded with test data from the Psyche spacecraft to the Hale Telescope at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory located in San Diego, California.

The historic achievement marks the furthest demonstration ever carried out by optical communications, according to NASA. DSOC is set to continue sending high-bandwidth test data to Earth during a two-year technology demonstration period as the Psyche spacecraft travels to the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The mission is being managed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in southern California, and the achievement represents a significant step forward in the effort to send humans to Mars.

The landmark event, which took place on November 14, involved the alignment between the flight laser transceiver aboard the Psyche spacecraft and a powerful laser beacon located in California. This alignment, known as “first light,” is a critical milestone for DSOC. Trudy Kortes, director of Technology Demonstrations for NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate, hailed the achievement as paving the way for sending humans to Mars and conducting high-resolution scientific experiments.

Despite the successful transmission from the Psyche mission, DSOC operations are carried out in close collaboration with the mission support team to ensure that they do not interfere with spacecraft’s operations. With the first successful light achieved, the DSOC team is now working to refine the systems that control the aiming of the downlink laser aboard the transceiver.

The DSOC experiment aims to demonstrate data transmission rates 10 to 100 times greater than the next-generation radio frequency systems used by spacecraft today. This will be crucial in supporting future human and robotic exploration missions, as well as higher resolution scientific instruments.

