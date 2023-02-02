Home Technology The details of the fourth free title update are revealed! “Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Special 2023.2.2” will be distributed from 8:00 on February 2nd!
The details of the fourth free title update are revealed! “Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Special 2023.2.2” will be distributed from 8:00 on February 2nd!

The details of the fourth free title update are revealed! “Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Special 2023.2.2” will be distributed from 8:00 on February 2nd!

Free Title Update Issue 4 Special will be distributed!

It has been announced that the video program “Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Special Program 2023.2.2”, which provides the latest information on “Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak”, will be held onFrom 8:00 on February 2, 2023 (Thursday)distribution. I see! In this episode, we’ll be featuring an introduction video and delivery date for the “Fourth Free Title Update” scheduled for February 2023, which is probably what Hunters are most interested in right now! Announced the appearance of the ancient dragon monster and the enhanced individual monster, and revealed their figures.

In addition, in this episode, “Researcher Bahari” (CV: Junichi Suwabe) will be the host! When he encounters something of interest, he forgets his surroundings and behaves oddly. they will! “Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Special 2023.2.2”Distribution is scheduled to begin at 8:00 on Thursday, February 2, 2023 for approximately 10 minutes.At 8 o’clock on a Thursday, I’m sure you’re commuting to work or school, but at work and school, there’s a lot of talking about monsters! “Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn Special Program 2023.2.2” details, please check the program special page.

Bonus Gark Tiered Gear Gift Event!

To commemorate the release of the 4th Free Game Update, there is a gift event where you can get early access to additional Gark tier gear! Details of the additional Gark tiered equipment given away in this event and how to apply will be announced in the “Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Special 2023.2.2” broadcast on Thursday, February 2, 2023. So don’t miss the show!The application period for this event isThursday, February 2, 2023 at 10:00 to Monday, February 6, 2023 at 13:00

Also, CAPCOM ID registration is required when applying, so please register in advance to prepare for the event! For details about the additional Gark layered equipment giveaway event, please refer to the official website of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

