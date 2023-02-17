health.udn.com/html/etu-er.html?201808150934″ class=”m1″>

2023-02-15 15:36 Game Corner Ajay

圖 / GameXplain、Tomato_Ketchup

“Metrode Ultimate Remastered Edition” was released on February 9th in the Nintendo Direct, and it opened to players to play on the digital tablet, which made many old players hooked. Now some players have discovered that the game not only reflects some details of the original version in 2002 , more delicate, such as in the reflection of the mask, not only can you see the real face of the heroine Samus Alan because of the light reflection, but also the facial expressions are more delicate.

From the post shared by netizen Tomato_Ketchup on reddit, it can be found that the production team not only reproduced the ingenious design of Samus’s face reflected in the light when the player fires underwater in the original version, but also added many micro-expressions, such as the eyeballs will follow Different shooting directions move, sometimes the fire is too bright and blinks, etc.

These ingenious details let people see that the team is working hard to present a vivid heroine in the sci-fi world with this generation of images, and increase the player’s sense of being operating a “flesh and blood” character.

And because in the “Metrode” series, although Samus is a blond beauty in his bones, he is often in a mysterious state where the real person does not show his face. Face, I believe that after discovering this unique ingenuity, players will also want to try this special effect as soon as possible, but please note that this reflection will only appear in special states such as underwater or wall reflection beam guns.