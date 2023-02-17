Home Technology The details of the mask in “Metrode Ultimate Replica” are amazing!You can see the beauty of Sams with one shot | News
Technology

The details of the mask in “Metrode Ultimate Replica” are amazing!You can see the beauty of Sams with one shot | News

by admin
The details of the mask in “Metrode Ultimate Replica” are amazing!You can see the beauty of Sams with one shot | News

health.udn.com/html/etu-er.html?201808150934″ class=”m1″>

Game Corner Ajay

圖 / GameXplain、Tomato_Ketchup

“Metrode Ultimate Remastered Edition” was released on February 9th in the Nintendo Direct, and it opened to players to play on the digital tablet, which made many old players hooked. Now some players have discovered that the game not only reflects some details of the original version in 2002 , more delicate, such as in the reflection of the mask, not only can you see the real face of the heroine Samus Alan because of the light reflection, but also the facial expressions are more delicate.

From the post shared by netizen Tomato_Ketchup on reddit, it can be found that the production team not only reproduced the ingenious design of Samus’s face reflected in the light when the player fires underwater in the original version, but also added many micro-expressions, such as the eyeballs will follow Different shooting directions move, sometimes the fire is too bright and blinks, etc.

These ingenious details let people see that the team is working hard to present a vivid heroine in the sci-fi world with this generation of images, and increase the player’s sense of being operating a “flesh and blood” character.

And because in the “Metrode” series, although Samus is a blond beauty in his bones, he is often in a mysterious state where the real person does not show his face. Face, I believe that after discovering this unique ingenuity, players will also want to try this special effect as soon as possible, but please note that this reflection will only appear in special states such as underwater or wall reflection beam guns.

Metrode

recommended article

See also  First opportunity to observe 'little green smudge' after 50,000 years | New Zealand | Comet | Astronomy

You may also like

“Super durable and easy to repair!” Sony announced...

Travel without worry, start with Tile, AirTag locator-...

James Webb space telescope captures galaxy a billion...

Apple Mixed Reality Gear Could Be Unveiled at...

AI Generated Mario Levels: MarioGPT – PCM

Payday seems to be getting a movie and...

Big, Bad Destiny 2: Lightfall Preview Trailer –...

AI has begun to conquer another field, you...

Apple Mixed Reality Gear Could Be Unveiled at...

Please consider upgrading carefully!! AMD Adrenalin 23.2.1 version...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy