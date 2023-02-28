Cheating and cheating have long been a difficult problem in online games, especially some competitive games with multiplayer elements, and the sci-fi multiplayer online game “Destiny 2” developed by Bungie has quite a lot PvE cooperation content allows players to take risks in exciting stories and huge maps, trying to get the most powerful equipment, but PvP battles are still one of the core gameplays of this game, so this game often has some Unbalanced cheating issues. In addition to implementing various anti-cheat programs in the game, developer Bungie has always been willing to take legal action directly against the companies responsible for developing these cheats.

Just recently, Bungie won another lawsuit against the Destiny 2 cheat-selling team, with a judge ruling that the team, AimJunkies, did infringe Bungie’s copyright with a game-breaking auto-aiming system. According to reports on the Eurogamer website, Bungie was able to obtain a total of $4,396,222 in damages and legal compensation in this lawsuit.

The legal action against the well-known cheat program has been wrangling for nearly two years now, and now the results are finally coming, but it will not be easy for Bungie. They initially formally filed a lawsuit against AimJunkies in April 2021, claiming that AimJunkies seriously violated their copyright laws by producing cheat programs. However, the lawsuit was once dismissed in May 2021, when a U.S. District Court judge found that Bungie had not presented enough evidence to prove that their copyright had indeed been violated, and Bungie was still unwilling to give up. Another new appeal was launched again.

By August of last year, Phoenix Digital Group LLC, the parent company of the AimJunkies team, responded to Bungie’s complaint by releasing a highly offensive statement, stating that “Bungie and their hires seem to think that as long as more shit is thrown on the walls, The more chances there are of successfully attracting the attention of the courts, no matter how exaggerated and ridiculous it is in the real world.”

At that time, the cheat development team also stated that the functions in the cheat program should be implemented into Destiny 2. And by November, the lawsuit finally seemed to be starting to trickle down to Bungie’s side.

After winning this case, Bungie launched a similar lawsuit against another cheat program development team, LaviCheats, asking for $6.7 million. Becoming the latest counterattack against cheating programs by Bungie, so far, Bungie has obtained $13.5 million in successful compensation in a series of lawsuits against cheating program companies.

On the other hand, fans of “Destiny 2” can also look forward to the launch of the latest expansion pack “Age of Light”. Even though it has been nearly 6 years since it was originally released, Bungie still seems to have a lot of plans for the future development of “Destiny 2”. Rich program. With the efforts of the Bungie team, players who play multiplayer battles seem to be gradually getting a more secure and fair playing environment.