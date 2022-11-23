Home Technology The developer of the original 3DS game and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has confirmed that he’s working on a port for Nintendo’s console.
The developer of the original 3DS game and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has confirmed that he's working on a port for Nintendo's console.

The developer of the original 3DS game and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has confirmed that he’s working on a port for Nintendo’s console.

A question most Nintendo fans ask themselves is why so many of its franchises are loved and popular enough to warrant sequels, but have yet to be announced in the company’s plans. It’s not for nothing that we had to wait seven years for Pikmin 4, and we’re still waiting for the main Metroid installment (and Golden Sun). But now it looks like there’s another major Nintendo franchise coming from the famed Project Sora Studios developer and creator of the latest Super Smash Bros.Masahiro Sakurai

On his YouTube channel, Sakurai uploads videos in video podcast format (which we highly recommend you follow regularly, as they’re one of his best sources of artisanal video game knowledge), and in the latest one, he throws out some interesting stories about The blockbuster of the project he’s working on: Kid Icarus: Port of Uprising for Nintendo Switch.

For now all we know is that Sakurai is working on it, we don’t have an expected release window or even an early glimpse of what it will look like on console. Remember, the original Nintendo 3DS game was released a decade ago, so the remake must be pretty substantial.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for this Kid Icarus: Uprising for Nintendo Switch once there’s more news from Sakurai or Nintendo.

