Google announced at this year’s Google I/O that it will launch a long-awaited tablet product next year. In the past, there have been related news one after another, and Kuba Wojciechowski, a developer who has been digging out Google product information recently, also Brings more specs and development progress news about the Google Pixel tablet.

Kuba Wojciechowski revealed to media 91mobiles that the Google Pixel tablet has entered the EVT engineering verification test stage, which means that Google has completed the product design, the hardware may have been finalized, and Google has sent the Pixel tablet to the Indian supervisory unit for engineering inspection. and certification.

Kuba Wojciechowski also revealed that the Google Pixel tablet will be equipped with a 10.95-inch screen, provide 128GB and 256GB capacities, and support Wi-Fi 6. Google will also launch a digital touch screen that supports the USI 2.0 standard for this tablet. Pen.

According to previous rumors, Google intends to position the Google Pixel tablet as a smart home center device, equipped with a Google Tensor generation processor, and does not support satellite positioning or mobile networks, but may have the feature of turning into a smart screen with a base. At the same time, it will be equipped with a pure 64-bit Android system, and a built-in 8-megapixel camera is convenient for users to make video calls.

Citation source: 91mobiles