“Don’t just play”: the game tells you right away, is the first thing you see on your home screen. He doesn’t tell you to warn you, but because if you want you can also play it in company. And yet, being The Devil in Me the video game that it is, a little anxiety comes to you anyway.

Available for PS4 and 5, for Xbox One, X and S, as well as on Steam computer version, The Devil in Me it costs about 40 euros and is the fourth (and for now last) chapter of the Dark Pictures Anthology: as you can tell from the name, it’s an anthological series, so this episode can be played even if you don’t know the previous ones. Which they are anyway Man of Medan, Little Hope e House of Ashes.

The Devil in Mewhich we tried on our Xbox X, is a horror genre adventure but it’s not a survival horror like Resident Evil, even if the protagonists will definitely have to work to survive. Players can move, hide and crouch, jump and cling to ledges, but most of the time you will have to explore, read and tackle some quick-time eventsi.e. press a key within a certain time or for a certain time to make something happen or to prevent something from happening (fall into a pit full of blades sharp, for example). Let’s be clear: The Devil in Me is not like the embarrassing interactive films of the late nineties, it’s just less action than we would have expected. But also a lot scarier.



The Devil in Me home screen

What is The Devil in Me about?

The game from developer Supermassive Games (produced by Bandai Namco) is based on the vera storia del serial killer HH Holmes, active in America at the end of the 19th century: he built a mansion on the outskirts of Chicago which he used as a hotel to lure his hundreds of victims into a trap. And just the reproduction of the World‘s Fair Hotel will visit the players, in the role of one (or more, in the case of multiplayer) of the members of a crew specializing in documentaries, who is making one right on Holmes. As you can imagine, things don’t go so well during filming.

After an introduction that is objectively too long, but at least useful for framing the story well, we find ourselves in the middle of the action: all the settings are very beautiful, well reconstructed and treated graphically, while the animations of the various characters are often a bit woody, especially in the facial expressions. Which prevents a complete identification with them and with their fears.









What is it like to play The Devil in Me

What will happen while staying in the copy of Holmes’ residence is that players will be targeted by a madman murderer who is very reminiscent of the protagonist of the film Sawaided in its terrible plans by a perfect setting to embarrass, exactly as its real counterpart was: rooms positioned as in a labyrinth and connected to each other with secret passages and sliding walls, as well as peepholes, armored doors, secret rooms, doors that open onto a wall, trap doors on the floor and a wide variety of traps, one more terrifying than the next.

All this, together with the skilful use of light (or its absence) and music, contributes to the sense of claustrophobia and imminent danger, which can literally be around every corner. These parts of The Devil in Methose in which you have to escape something, are really adrenaline and well done, as well as investigative onesin which it is necessary to examine old photographs, browse documents or listen to some recordings to reconstruct the story and understand who the killer is.

Less well done instead, they are the parts that connect everything, the interludes in which one passes from one of these moments to another, often too long, perhaps also with the aim of increasing (a little artificially) the duration of the gaming experience. Which in the end is still fulfilling and satisfying, if only for the sake of having made it and having survived.

In conclusion, The Devil in Me it is a good productcertainly the best of the tetralogy that makes up the Dark Pictures Anthology, albeit with some undeniable flaws. It’s not as nice as the old one Until Dawn (also by Supermassive Games), which however is no longer purchasable.