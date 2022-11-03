Listen to the audio version of the article

The Digital Market Act (Dma), the new EU regulation to combat unfair market practices and distortions of competition by Big Tech, came into force on November 1st. It will now take six months for the actual application of the new rules to begin, with subsequent deadlines gradually set out in the reorganization, which will therefore trigger the various obligations envisaged to limit the excessive power of the digital giants from March 2024.

In the event of violations, fines of up to 20% of turnover are foreseen. It is a reform, in which the EU aims to be at the forefront of the world, of great relevance: just think that only last Friday the Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton greeted the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk with a altolà (via tweet): “In Europe the bird will fly according to our rules”.

The DMA provides for obligations and prohibitions for large online platforms, considered in the new “gatekeeper” structure (“guardians”), and for which clear obligations and prohibitions will be envisaged. We talk about social networks, search engines, messaging and video sharing services, online sales platforms, but also operating systems when they have significant dimensions in terms of turnover or presence in the EU, when they exceed 45 million monthly active end users in the EU (or 10 thousand business users) or if they have a consolidated and lasting position. The “historic” reform of the DMA joins the twin provision of the Digital Service Act (Dsa), which essentially aims to affirm the principle according to which what is illegal offline must also be online.