When it comes to technological innovation in companies, we often stop to imagine services and products, neglecting a fundamental piece of the life of a company, that of administration and, in particular, of document management. As a legal entity, in the relations it has on the market and towards the Public administrationtoday a company must now use digital tools with highly innovative content for carrying out daily activities: signing an order or a contract, sending an administrative file, authorizing an employee to perform a specific task.

The sector of Trust Servicesthat is, of those services that identify themselves in the release of iidentity, signature e digital certifications, represents a very important leap forward in the management of a company’s work processes. This is also where the Digital Transformationone of the most important assets for the economic development of the next few years, as evidenced by the large share of funds that the Pnrr dedicated to this theme.

From i Trust Serviceswhat most of all simplifies the life of companies is the company digitalwhich makes it possible to manage digitally and all corporate documents while maintaining the legal value intact. InfoCamere ID is the Trust Services provider of Chambers of Commerceinserted from 2020 in the list of Qualified Trust Service Provider (Qtsp) recognized by AgID in the field of electronic identification, and therefore a sure point of reference for the business world that looks to innovation. To all entrepreneurs – and to those who dream of becoming one soon – Maker Faire Rome offers the opportunity to discover all the potential of identity and digital signature up close by visiting the InfoCamere stand, Hall E 21-22.

Today, thousands of entrepreneurs exchange documents with customers and partners in complete safety, without the unexpected that paper support can create, such as data transcription errors or loss of documents. InfoCamere ID improves the daily performance of every entrepreneur by accompanying him on the path of Digital Transformation with tailor-made solutions for every type of business and for every situation of use: both from a PC (ID SmartCard) and from mobile devices, thanks to a dedicated app (ID Token Digital Dna), or even using only a connection to Internet (Remote Signature ID, Digital Signature ID +).

Obtaining the digital identity ID InfoCamere is also possible online. All you need is the Spid or a webcam to connect to the ID InfoCamere site, with the certainty that the new digital identity is also sustainable. The ID InfoCamere site constantly monitors polluting emissions to reduce CO2 consumption. A commitment guaranteed by the seal Karma Metrix Energy Efficient Websitewhich places the service of the Chambers of Commerce in line with the other major investment area of ​​the Pnrrthat of the ecological transition.

In addition to the solutions for digital identity, InfoCamere is also presenting the service on its stand Check Up Sicurezza ITa solution that allows Pmi to check if your company is safe from cyber-attacks and to monitor over time its degree of exposure on the network through an increasingly indispensable service for every type of company – even the smallest ones – to protect its reputation and its assets, preventing risks such as data stealing and the identity theft.